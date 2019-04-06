Recent developments in the Parkside district show signs of progress. Many of the properties that sold over the past year have been occupied by owners who reside in the property. This is a plus for the area and reverses a trend that in the past many properties were landlord held. Owner-occupied properties for the most part seem to be better maintained.
Progress has taken place in the area for road construction and paving. The Harbor Boulevard improvement, although behind schedule, is nearing completion. Paving throughout Parkside has been completed. Recently, Elkcam Boulevard has been repaved after years of neglect. Reasons for the delay were the completion of the construction work on the road and the completion of McGuire Park that was opened in late 2018.
The only downside to the repaving is that drivers are driving faster than the posted speed limit. The road conditions prior to the repaving was in poor condition and many in the area sought alternative routes to avoid the road.
If anyone has not been to McGuire Park, it is worth visiting. The children are enjoying the splash pad, the basketball court and the picnic areas in the park. On many days the parking areas are full and at some point additional parking may be needed.
In the medical district, the hospitals are undertaking large construction projects. Fawcett Memorial Hospital is building a parking garage adjacent to the facility that should allay traffic concerns.
A thought about taxes and fees may be justified.
The County Commission recently imposed higher water rates for customers. A 7-percent increase was implemented for three years in lieu of 5 percent a year for five years.
The rates remain some of the highest in the state, but the reasons for the increase are many and seem justified. The aging of the system is evident in older sections of the county and General Development is blamed for the problem. Others blame the utility for incurring debt that exists for acquiring other utility systems in the county.
Should an empty lot owner pay the same rate or one based on usage if pipes exist on a roadway that runs past their lot? Some argue that if a fire hydrant or water line passes by the empty lot, it benefits the land owner in case of a fire. On the other hand, does the owner have much to lose if an empty lot catches fire? Time will tell if the increased fees will help to solve the utility’s problems.
Another idea that has been discussed recently is the increase in impact fees. Is it unreasonable to ask an entity or individual to pay a greater portion of such a fee it they want to build in the county? Such construction will impact many services the county provides.
The empty lot owner may not want water and sewer and even if they don’t want it, it may be required by the county in the future. The higher impact fees would help offset expenses incurred by the county, such as road construction and fire and EMS services. The larger impact fee would be based on the size of the project to be constructed.
The fees for Charlotte County are some of the lowest in the area when compared to Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties. The larger impact fees would be significant on any of the construction projects the county has approved or are in the planning stages.
The school millage increase is another tax recently passed by voters in the last election. Although county officials claim they are not directly responsible for the taxation of the school budget, the increase will appear on our tax bill and affect the taxes we pay.
Some of the funding would be used for increases in teachers’ salaries. Granted, a teacher’s job is not easy in today’s environment, but what other job can a person work at that requires a work year of 180 days? In addition, medical benefits and pensions are generous compared to other jobs.
Some of our schools do need major upgrades, however a capital budget is in place for that purpose. The school property on Midway Boulevard is in need of major renovations. Recently, a commissioner suggested that the county partner with the school district to make the structure hurricane-proof to provide a shelter. The need for additional shelters do exist in the county, but a partnering with a school may not be the best choice. An alternate choice would be the rebuilding of the county-owned Cultural Center in the heart of Parkside. The reconstruction of the building due to age has been discussed, and it would fill the needs of many residents in the area.
Bill Southwick is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers can reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website iswww.cccurmudgeon.org.
