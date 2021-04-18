It is a moral imperative that all people deserve quality healthcare; especially in a country that is as blessed as ours.
To that end, the healthcare practitioners and the local citizens of our community have personified those words over the last 40 years. We have, in our county, a volunteer clinic that serves the needs of our medically indigent population who have no health insurance. These hard working people might cut your lawn, or care for your children, or serve you in so many diverse roles.
Although the local hospitals very often exceed the regulatory statutes that govern indigent care, and the local physicians always step forward to perform episodic emergency care; something else was needed. That something is the Andes Clinic. This building and its mission is the namesake of the dear, sweet, and very generous Virginia B. Andes.
The underpinnings of this clinic started with the “Care a Van” which was a healthcare outreach of St. Joseph Hospital, in order to bring medical care to the migrant laborers who help to feed us. In the early ’90s, two of the same founding physicians started the HIV-AIDS and Hepatitis-C clinics at the Charlotte County Public Health Department. Finally, after a cataclysmic Tropical Cyclone — Hurricane Charley — that devastated Charlotte County, a group of volunteers opened a FEMA Clinic in a 1,000-unit emergency village on Airport Road. All of this was a rehearsal for would become a world class volunteer clinic.
It started in the year 2000 with a community pharmacy that would provide life-saving but prohibitively expensive medicines to needy and deserving citizens. Then, in 2007, one of the physician founders of the pharmacy called the other physician/doctor founders at 2 o’clock in the morning and said that we needed to put together a free clinic. Over the next three months, the physicians met for three hours every Friday in order to discuss the structure of this life-saving endeavor. The corporate and medical planning had to include the necessary governance and quality control. Above all, it was emphasized that the quality of care needed to be superb, and that the delivery of that care needed to be flawless.
The first patient on opening night turned out to have Hodgkin’s Disease. That patient, who is a mother and a sister and a grandmother, is still alive and well. That set the stage for this institution to become a mainstay of life in Charlotte County.
Even if you don’t need the medical services of this beautiful creation, it is a place where you can spend your time, treasure and talent. Because of the mighty leadership of the board, the expert guidance of the executive team, and the solid partnership of the healthcare providers of Southwest Florida, the Andes Clinic has flourished. With the support of the community and the blessings of God Almighty, the dedicated and tireless work of the clinic has saved lives and has elevated the humanity of our wonderful community.
This is a treasure for which we can all be proud.
