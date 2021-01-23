Welcome back to all of our part-time residents. With the influx of those who make their second home in Punta Gorda comes a variety of questions about why things are done a certain way or why they have changed. I’ll focus on two of the most frequently asked questions of the week.
The first question comes in almost daily in a variety of ways and can be summed up by saying,“The election is over, why doesn’t the city make people take their political signs and flags down”? I’ll start will a brief history. At the March 18 Council meeting Council voted to not enforce regulations for signs on residential lots in the right of way or otherwise until such time as the sign ordinance was amended to reflect content neutral language.
City Council and staff had/have been advised by our city attorney that our new sign code, including flags, must be content neutral or the city risks exposure to litigation under Section 1983 of the United States Code. The new sign code will be presented to the Planning Commission on Jan. 25 and City Council in February with the hopes to have the code fully implemented by the end of March. City Council has the ability to regulate the number of signs or flags on a property, the size of the signs, and even location regarding right-of-way, but not what is actually printed on the sign. All this to say that the city does not have the authority to force people to remove political signs unless they aren’t properly sized or there are more than allowed on the property.
The second question that has come across my desk lately is some variation of, “Why aren’t the other four nets up on the Pickleball Court at Gilchrist Park”? The city does not plan to reopen discussions about allowing the use of portable nets or reopening more courts for pickleball play at this time at Gilchrist Park. City Council reduced the number of courts to four when PicklePlex® was opened and had a sound barrier installed to mitigate the noise which has resulted in less impact on the surrounding neighborhood. This decision included banning the use of portable nets on the pickleball and tennis courts.
The final topic I’ll touch on, the COVID-19 vaccine situation, doesn’t have an easy answer. The city unfortunately does not regulate distribution or provision of the vaccine at any level. We do know that as the only incorporated city in Charlotte County, we represent approximately 12% of the county, and that more than 68% of our residents are over the age of 65, the most vulnerable and at-risk population. While we may not be the largest county, we definitely top the charts with a median age of 66.9. Punta Gorda has the second oldest demographic in the country according to census data, second only to The Villages.
Our residents have been hugely affected by the pandemic, many not leaving their homes for several months. This has affected not only our residents, but it has had a huge effect on our local area businesses and restaurants as a result of quarantining. The City of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County need a greater supply of COVID-19 vaccine and are working to insure this information stays in front of the decision makers regulating vaccine distribution. Our staff stands ready to support distribution and provision of the vaccine if/when given the opportunity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.