Another City Council meeting is upon us this Wednesday at 9 a.m.
In addition to the PLAN Punta Gorda Citywide Master Plan, the City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to allow golf carts defined in Section 321.01 (22), Florida Statutes, to cross over the culvert commonly referred to as the tidal creek bridge. Upon crossing the bridge to West Retta Esplanade, golf carts must immediately exit the public sidewalk. The carts may be operated on West Retta until the intersection of Shreve Street. The primary reason for the ordinance amendment is to allow the golf carts to shuttle the public between the former Impac University site and Fishermen’s Village. Redevelopment of the former university property is either underway or proposed for such uses as the Military Heritage Museum, condominium units and a hotel and offices.
Other pertinent parts of the proposed ordinance are: no golf cart may be operated between sunset and sunrise unless equipped with headlights, brake lights, turn signals and windshield per Section 316.212 (5) Florida Statute, all golf carts must be equipped with efficient brakes, reliable steering apparatus, safe tires, a rearview mirror and red reflector warning devices in both the front and rear as required by Florida Statute, the city shall post appropriate signs indicating that the operation of such golf carts is allowed only in the designated area. The proposal to allow golf carts in this manner is in sync with recommendations emanating from PLAN Punta Gorda 2019 Citywide Master Plan, which encourage more residents and visitors to choose alternative transportation options such as small shuttle services and valet parking, in conjunction with development of shared streets.
Also of interest this week is the new groundwater reverse osmosis (R.O.) plant. The groundwater R.O. plant is scheduled to be put into service in June of 2020. The project will benefit the customers many ways including improvements in water quality and source redundancy and reliability. Improvements such as the reduction of total carbon in the raw water supply will greatly reduce the formation of disinfection byproducts. The ultra-pure R.O. water that will be blended with Shell Creek water will greatly reduce the amount Total Dissolved Solids and other hardness elements. Water hardness to an extent is personal preference. Some folks prefer soft water while others don’t notice hard water. Taste and hardness will be greatly improved as the Total Dissolved Solids will be reduced because of the blend of Creek and groundwater. Some folks may find they no longer need individual home softeners. For more information about the R.O. plant, visit the project page at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/capital-projects/ponce-park-redesign/cip-projects.
Finally, a reminder that applications are now being accepted for the upcoming 2020 Citizen Academy. This is a free, eight-session courses of interactive classes designed to provide insight into city government and to develop future leaders through well informed and civically engaged residents. Sessions will take place on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month between Jan. 7 and April 15. Attendance is limited to 30 participants who reside or own a business within the city of Punta Gorda. To register, please visit the www.cityofpuntagordafl.com and navigate to “I Want to… Register for Citizens Academy.” The deadline for registration is 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. For more information, please call 941-575-5050 or email hpetkus@cityofpuntagordafl.com.
City Manager Howard Kunik is the city manager for Punta Gorda.
