I had every intention of checking out the Hurricane Ian damage in Arcadia on Friday but good intentions don’t always work out.
I was anxious to see if one of my favorite restaurants, Magnolia Street Seafood and Grill, had survived and if the roads were in better shape. But, after getting stuck in the office I turned to my old friend, Arcadian columnist and cartoonist Luke Wilson, for an update.
Luke had good news and bad news for me.
Magnolia Street Seafood and Grill owners used what was left of their food to feed people from their back door after Ian left the city in a mess. They cooked and served the food free of charge. That’s the kind of folks they are, Luke says.
But, after the food was gone, the restaurant closed. It was hit pretty hard and the owner is looking to relocate somewhere in Arcadia. No word on if that will be possible. I sure hope so. If not, we would be glad to have him open in Englewood.
Unfortunately, there is more bad news.
The American Legion Hall on Veterans Park, which houses old uniforms, flags, photos and other artifacts from military action, had water up to its ceiling during the storm. It will have to be completely refurbished if it can be saved. Right now there seems to be little interest in doing so.
And, the old Veranda House, a historic structure along West Oak Street, has lots of damage. Luke says he hears it may have to come down. That would be a shame.
But there is good news.
Most schools reopened last week, and the high school is scheduled to do so soon, Luke said.
He also applauded the Alabama Southern Baptist Disaster Relief which has been tarping people’s houses and cutting up trees for free.
FEMA is camped out in the library parking lot on East Hickory Street.
The owner of the Oak Park Inn, next to the Tree of Knowledge, told Luke that despite some damage he hoped to take in guests within two months. And, to prepare for any other hurricane, he plans to build some sort of protective covering over his roof. The fella said he’s a structural engineer and he has some ideas on how to better prepare the inn, housed in what’s historically known as the Carlton building.
Luke wrote that the Historic Opera House (1906) “took a terrible hit, with part of the wall behind the upstairs stage in the auditorium collapsing.” The venue had become a host for ballroom dancing, music lessons, off-Broadway performances, community band, karaoke, and more. Luke says it “was really doing well and gaining momentum. They’re trying to regroup and use the downstairs part of the building while collecting funds to regroup and repair.”
Arcadia sounds a lot like everywhere else that Ian spit out its wrath.
People in Gardens of Gulf Cove and other places around Englewood are still waiting as of Saturday to see the first hauler picking up debris.
I was trying to get estimates on repairing my car’s damage and am being told to come back in January. My neighbor said his fence guy also gave him a January date just to get an estimate.
It’s going to be a long haul folks. The word “patience” will be so important and so often used in the next few months.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.