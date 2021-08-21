Some of you may remember the 1970 protest song written by and originally sung by Joni Mitchell called “Big Yellow Taxi.” Some of the lyrics were:
They paved paradise and put up a parking lot
With a pink hotel, a boutique, and a swinging hot spot
Don’t it always seem to go
That you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone
The Covid pandemic pretty much stopped commercial development in Charlotte County for almost two years. Notably, the Sunseeker Resort was figuratively mothballed while some speculated on when the tower cranes would fall across U.S. 41, but, alas, John Redmond just announced the resumption of construction. A commitment was made to keep the waterfront walkways open to the public, but essentially a part of paradise is being paved with a hotel, boutiques, restaurants and hot spots … and it’s gone.
Within the last few days another announcement was made that a developer plans to build 189 condo units on 40-plus acres on Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda near Ponce Park. The city manager was quoted to say that “people are taking notice of the tropical paradise (my emphasis) we have in Punta Gorda and the opportunity it provides.” Again, they’re paving paradise and putting up a figurative parking lot … and it’s gone!
As I mentioned in a prior column when the city of Chicago still had a lakefront, a far thinking architect named Daniel Burnham had the foresight to step up and build a strong case to keep Chicago’s Lake Michigan waterfront for the people, not for the developers. He thought big, designed big and built big. A paraphrased statement of his was to make no small plans, they fail to inspire people. Charlotte County and the city of Punta Gorda need such thinking before it is too late, or is it too late? There could have been a local version of Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive. The roads are there, but the foresight was not.
We all should keep something in mind. Those that are building condos, restaurants and “swinging hot spots” are not doing it to enhance waterfront and make it more enjoyable for the tax-paying residents of Charlotte County. They are doing so for the profits that can be made. A Realtor refers to “…property overlooking Charlotte Harbor is one of the most beautiful areas in Southwest Florida.” The city manager refers to “… the most picturesque, enjoyable and accessible waterfront location.”
They’re right, but it will not be so for long. The issue is not the construction of buildings, but rather their location on the water. Let’s remember — these projects are forever, they will be on Charlotte Harbor as long as it is there.
It sometimes seems that the only things that get the people excited are masks, vaccines and what it will cost if they no longer can read the morning paper and then flush their toilet into their septic system and into the harbor.
Don’t it always seem to go
That you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone
