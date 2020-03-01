And they are bringing mermaids with them.
Our next priority event will be on April 18 — Pirates in Paradise — a fun day for all ages, with Pirates and Mermaids being the theme, taking place on the great lawn of TT’s Tiki Bar behind the Four Points by Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail. Punta Gorda. Music by Michael Haymans, Deb and the Dynamics and Jesse Rice.
Enter our Rum World and get to sample a free cocktail from each of our invited craft Florida-based Rum Distilleries and make your choice as favorite, giving bragging rights to the overall winner. Have your picture taken with the mermaids. Dress as a Pirate. Rum World is $25 per person (the first 200 people get a souvenir 5.5-ounce branded sampling cup). Want to get a guaranteed stage front table for your friends (up to eight people) as well as eight rum-tasting tickets? That costs $400. Call 941-639-3720 to make your reservations.
Attention all golfers. On April 25, at the Paradise Golf Course off U.S. 17, our Laird’s Challenge Golf outing will be returning. Foursome are only $180, which includes breakfast, lunch, golf cart and 18 holes. Gather your teams together and register now. You can either call us on 941-639-3720 or visit the shop chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com to register. Individuals are also welcome at $50. This outing has a Scottish theme to it, with kilts, Scotch and prizes galore. We have this year once again partnered with Gettel of Charlotte County for a hole-in-one prize of a car and added Dixon Golf to the mix, who will be doing giveaways for golf equipment including a new driver club. This event is always a blast, so come out and have a blast — no matter what level of golfer you are or purport to be!
At this time of year, we turn our attention to our annual Chamber Guide, in partnership with the Charlotte Sun. Ad reps are already out there telling you about advertising opportunities, but please also remember this is the time to update your details with us to ensure the correct information is published. If you have had any changes in staff, office details or contacts, now is the time to tell us know by calling 941-639-3720 or emailing jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com It’s also the ideal time to join the Chamber family and get free inclusion in the members’ list in this annual publication. Membership is not solely for Punta Gorda businesses and is costs as little as $23.50 per month. For more details and to get your business actively promoted, give Hazel a call on 941-639-3720 or check our the membership application on our website www.puntagordachamber.com. New members must be enrolled by the first week in April to ensure inclusion, so don’t dally.
To help our visitors get better acquainted in what we have to offer in our city, as well as to encourage our residents to get to know their city better, the PG Chamber has two programs to showcase what’s here and on offer. Every Friday through May 8, we’ll be operating the Discover Punta Gorda Trolley Tours leaving at 3 p.m. for the boat/trolley combo and 4:30 p.m. for the trolley only portion of our tour, hosted in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet and the Green Hibiscus Transportation Company. Take a leisurely trip on the waters of Charlotte Harbor for 90 minutes and return to shore to be met by the Olde Time Trolley that will take you on an expertly narrated one-hour tour of the main attractions of our city. Tickets are $50/$30 depending on which option you take. Call us on 941-639-3720 to make your reservations. Only 27 people can be accommodated per trip and they do fill up early, so don’t delay in getting your family and friends together.
Also, from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday until April 7, why not join one of our mural walking tours, conducted in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society? Take a leisurely stroll to visit some of the main murals in our city, learning about the local history depicted in each mural and finding objects hidden in some of them. Tickets for these walking tours are only $15 and must be reserved in advance to avoid disappointment. The tours start and terminate at the Punta Gorda Chamber offices located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Tickets can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720.
Networking this coming week: On Thursday we visit the new office location of Pedelec SQB LLC located at 1205 Elizabeth St., Suite B, Punta Gorda. The Ribbon Cutting is at 5:30 p.m. and everyone is invited to attend. An RSVP to 941-639-3720 is always welcome, for catering purposes.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.