I was just playing around on our website and updating all the relevant information there and stumbled across our last e-newsletter, sent out on Friday. March 13. I guess Friday the 13th had the last laugh, as it was the day that turned many of our worlds around. Businesses started closing their doors to the public and the reality of a pandemic started to hit hard. For all of us, life changed but moreover, so did the future. The PG Chamber suspended all public events and most likely none of them will return till after June 1 and even then, the layout of these events will have changed forever. Our Chamber networking was hit just the same way. Our networking was a real experience in working together, yet the family has been forced apart, just like our own families at home. A great deal of backroom talking is going ahead, planning what and how we come out of this at the other end. Protecting as many of our small businesses as possible is priority number one. Helping them re-open safely and with customers will be critical to their future. Still, many are struggling with payroll, having been unsuccessful in getting federal, state or any help. Those who ended up unemployed (and there are way too many) have been unable to get funds delivered to them as systems crash around us. Now, more than ever before, we hold our conversations with elected officials, stressing the undertone of small businesses around us and their frustrations. It’s a new reality of Chamber work, but we endeavor to work together to get the answers our business members need and assist them in getting as much relevant information as quickly as possible to assist them in their own plans for operations. I cannot stress enough the need for the community to hold together. We cannot blame, point fingers or politicized any of what is happening right now, as it simply cannot and will not affect positive change. We need to find every avenue to work together through this crisis. Our current volunteer staff receive hundreds of emails and requests every day and we see and understand the complex issues facing each and every one of us. The great unifier is found in strength of voice — listening in these times is just as important as talking. Understanding how this virus has affected everybody in different ways is critical to our future together. Listening to the radio this morning on my way in to the office reaffirmed to me that together we will make it through, but, just as importantly, those who do not play nice in the sandbox during this time won’t be among the happiest when this is coming to an end.
The virtual Saturday Farmers Market gained strength in its second week. More and more people are working out how to order and how to collect, in a very simple, effective and sanitary way. All participating vendors can be found on the homepage of www.puntagordachamber.com. This site is best viewed from a desktop/computer. If you choose to view from a hand-held device, you will need to scroll down the page, past Chamber events, to the Virtual Market listing. There you will find the details and product categories of those participating vendors, along with their contact details. Wherever possible, we have included websites for you to view their entire product range, but many of these vendors are smaller, home-based businesses that don’t have websites, so you will need to email them, call them or visit their posting on the Punta Gorda Farmers Market Facebook page to see what they have on offer. Unfortunately, neither the Market Administration nor the PG Chamber can answer specific product or price questions. We are just the ones facilitating the vendors getting to market. Want to know the availability and price of something? Simply contact the vendor on the list most likely to have that product on offer. Order your products with them before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and your items will be delivered to 209 W Olympia Ave. Punta Gorda for collection between 10am and noon on Saturday. No need to leave your vehicle. Drive through the parking lot at the corner of Olympia and Taylor and an attendant will bring your package(s) to you — as easy as that. You may need to explore our vendor list several times to get everything you need, since each order needs to be placed with each individual vendor, just like you are actually attending the market. Grab a cup of coffee and explore. It may be a more few clicks than usual and a little time consuming, but it’ll be worth it. Why not print the list from the Chamber’s homepage and pin it to your refrigerator? We’ll update the list as more vendors get on board. You’ll get fresh produce while keeping local small businesses alive in these difficult times.
Our May 9, Citywide Garage Sale has been further delayed, as it is unlikely that larger gatherings will be allowed by that date. We are proposing to move the event to June 13 and will keep all participants informed as we get closer to the date.
Just like any small business right now, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce has bills to pay. We are incredibly grateful to the following businesses who renewed their membership recently this allows us to continue our work, advocating for our membership and communicating to the business community as much valuable information that we can find to address your needs to. Every contribution, no matter how small, is valued and appreciated, as we strive to keep our family united. Together we shall get through this: Debby Carey (Punta Gorda City Council), State Farm Agency (Kathy Nash), Presley Beane Financial Services, Copperfish Books and Gregg’s Automotive Repair Center. You are all heroes to us this week. Thank you for being a valued member.
Our hearts are truly torn by what our small business community is going through right now. So many are fighting so hard to keep their doors open to operating as best they can under increasingly difficult circumstances. As a community, please keep them in your thoughts and try in whatever small way possible to offer support to them during these times. We shall overcome all of this together, but our hope and goal is to make sure we ALL survive this together. This community is based on small business and we need to keep it that way for the future.
