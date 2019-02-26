Last spring, Lemon Bay High School participated in their five-year accreditation through the AdvancED organization. AdvancED is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that conducts rigorous, on-site reviews of educational institutions. We received the final report and once again Lemon Bay is accredited for five more years. A big thank you goes out to all the students, staff, admin, parents and community members that took part in the process.
One major benchmark Lemon Bay scored exceptionally well in was community involvement within the school and the school involvement within the community. This relationship is nothing new to residents who have lived in Englewood over the years. However, I think this rewarding partnership needs to be recognized again.
When I moved to Englewood with my family in the early 1970s so my father could be the assistant principal for Lemon Bay Junior High, the community involvement in and with the school was already evident. At that time, Englewood students who attended Lemon Bay Junior High, which was a 7th grade to 9th grade junior high, had to attend high school at either Venice High School or Charlotte High School, depending on whether they lived on the Sarasota County side of Englewood or the Charlotte County side of Englewood.
The Englewood community members had a dream that students that lived in Englewood would also graduate high school in Englewood. In 1978, with community support and the addition of a new cafeteria and 26 classrooms, Lemon Bay Junior High became Lemon Bay Junior/Senior High. The community dream was realized when Lemon Bay celebrated its first high school graduation in 1981.
In the 1980s, the community support was not just about having a high school. The Englewood community saw the importance of supporting the students as they graduated from high school and either attended college, vocational school or joined the workforce, so a community senior awards/scholarship night was created. Although senior awards night in the early 1980s started out with a handful of local scholarships for students, the community and school expanded the program each year. Last year, the Englewood community awarded 395 scholarships in excess of $650,000 of locally raised dollars to the graduating class of 2018.
Starting in the early 2000’s the community had another goal. Rebuild Lemon Bay High School. Lemon Bay was originally built in 1962 as an elementary school and the infrastructure was drastically outdated, especially in the area of technology. The community, school district and high school met many times to plan what the new Lemon Bay would look like. In the summer of 2010, that goal became a reality as the high school rebuild started. The school was completed in January of 2016 and the community should be proud of the results and opportunity it provides the students of Lemon Bay.
The community involvement is not limited to buildings and scholarships. The community supports the students through various programs such as Decisions to Win, Alateen, Take Stock in Children, Kid’s Needs, Project Graduation, Young Life, student tutoring, classroom volunteering, coaching, sports boosters, band boosters, drama boosters, ROTC boosters, academic boosters, the school advisory committee, and the list goes on.
In return, the students of Lemon Bay give back to the community of Englewood through community service. Even though community service is not a graduation requirement, serving others and giving back is part of our Manta Ray culture. The senior class of 2015 volunteered 33,116 hours of community service, the senior class of 2016 volunteered 29,054 hours, the class of 2017 volunteered 36,663 hours and the class of 2018 volunteered 40,686 hours. Combined, the last four graduating classes have volunteered a total of 139,519 hours to the Englewood community. The partnership between the high school and Englewood community is indeed very special.
On behalf of the 110 staff members and 1200 students of Lemon Bay High School, I would like to sincerely thank the Englewood community for the overwhelming support of our students. It is a sincere pleasure to work and live in a community that understands that it does take a village or, in this case, a community to raise a child.
Bob Bedford is the principal of Lemon Bay High School.
