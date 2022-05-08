I represent Sarasota County on the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority.
This is the point in many conversations where I watch people check out mentally. They can do that because they know when they excuse themselves to the restroom, they can be sure the facilities will flush, and water will run to wash their hands. They can do that and a thousand other things without thinking about them because Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties have been working together for more than 40 years to secure water supplies for the region. Because we’ve done that, people can deem water “boring” and move on to the next thing.
Today the Authority delivers about 30 million gallons of water per day to Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties, and the city of North Port. That water comes from the Peace River, where our DeSoto County facilities are designed to ensure a safe, sustainable river water withdrawal.
After all, the Peace River provides a vital freshwater flow to Charlotte Harbor, the heart of Charlotte County, a member government.
We have planned and invested for 40 years so people don’t have to think about water. It takes five to 10 years to design, permit and build a water supply project. And, we have to lay pipes to move water from where it’s collected, treated, and stored to the member governments while every year water demand grows. We have to estimate how much water will be needed and when and our projections show that more water supply capacity must be built by 2028.
In 2019, the Authority received a 50-year water use permit. A permit is permission to take a certain amount of water from a specific place for a limited time under certain conditions. Our 50-year permit resulted from 40 years of environmental monitoring and exemplary resource management. Getting the 50-year permit was the first of a complex sequence of steps necessary for expanding our Peace River water supply capacity.
In 2020 we began designing anew reservoir at the Peace River facility to add another nine billion gallons of storage to our current storage capacity of six and a half billion gallons. Our permit allows us to take water when river flows are high (think rainy season) and store it in reservoirs for when we need it.
There are times when we can’t take any water from the Peace River and we still need to supply drinking water to our customers during those times. That’s why having lots of storage is so important. In addition, to the new reservoir we will also need to expand the capacity of our water treatment plant and we’re looking at the most cost-effective way to do that as well.
In 2021 we began designing 23 miles of regional pipelines needed to deliver more water to our member governments serving growing areas and moving supplies during emergencies.
Between now and 2028, the Authority will invest over $500 million in water supply and water transmission projects. Those water projects will ensure that our region has adequate supplies to carry us through 2040. The state of Florida and the Southwest Florida Water Management District will contribute funding for these projects. They do that because they support regional solutions to meet regional needs, and developing clean, safe drinking water supply checks all those boxes.
We plan. We invest. We do it decades before it’s needed so that you, your children, and your grandchildren will have the water they need without sacrificing the environment around us.
There is nothing boring about that. Because we’re thinking about water, you don’t have to.
