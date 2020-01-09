If you have ever eaten a slice of American cheese, you have probably eaten an ingredient called annatto. Annatto is a tropical shrub that produces a reddish material that is used as a food dye and a peppery spice flavoring.
It also makes an interesting large shrub/small tree in our Florida yard. The trigger for this article was another visit to the Nature Park in Punta Gorda – they have several.
I was pleasantly surprised to see several annatto shrubs growing at the Nature Park. If you visit the Park, you cannot miss this unique plant.
Annatto, also called achiote and even lipstick tree, can grow up to twenty feet tall with large, six-inch long, heart-shaped leaves. Come late summer and fall, large clusters of pink to white, two-inch wide, fragrant flowers develop reminiscent of a wild rose. Bees love the flowers and pollination brings about the very ornamental seed pods.
The soft bristly-haired pods start out green, and then turn to bright red to brownish-red in color. After several months, the pods dry out, turn brown and split open to reveal the red seeds. It is the red, waxy coating on the seeds that is the actual annatto material. The red coloring is very persistent and dyes the skin until washed off. Beyond American cheese, annatto is also used in butter, baked items, cereals, popcorn, candy, salad dressings, and as a saffron substitute in rice. Just a side note — while safe to use for most people, there are some rare cases of allergic reactions to annatto.
Under cultivation, annatto plants like a full-sun area with well-drained soil. Compost enriched soil will do best, but the literature indicates that it will handle our standard soil conditions. Annatto can be used as a specimen plant, as a hedge or even kept in a large container. This woody plant is considered hardy in zone 10, so sites away from the coast will likely need protection from frosts and freezes. Starting plants from cuttings seems to be the most successful propagation technique as they mature quicker than those started from seed.
Where can you get an annatto plant? Specialty nurseries in the area that carry tropical plants will likely be able to get you one, as well as Internet mail-order nurseries. Again, you can see them in all of their glory at the Nature Park in Punta Gorda, but be courteous and do not get tempted to “publicly prune” some cuttings.
Annatto shrubs offer an exotic look and a coveted condiment that will spark conversation, supply beauty and add spice.
For more information on all types of tropical herbs, spices and ornamentals, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline from 1 to 4 p.m on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an extension volunteer.
Just as a reminder, we have moved to our new office at the North Charlotte Regional Park at 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, 33953. The Plant Lifeline will also be at our new site starting in 2020. Our phone numbers and email addresses continue to remain the same. Don’t forget to visit our other county plant clinics in the area.
Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/media/sfylifasufledu/charlotte/docs/pdf/Plant-Clinics-Schedule1.pdf. Our Eastport Environmental Demonstration Garden is always open to the public outside the gate at 25550 Harborview road and will continue to be in operation. Master Gardener volunteers tend this garden on Tuesday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. and are available for questions.
