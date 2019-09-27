I was surprised and dismayed to read a Page 1 story about Charlotte County Code Enforcement attempting to prohibit the maintenance of poultry as backyard pets in Charlotte County, claiming that they are “livestock” or something of the sort.
Florida is a Dillon’s Rule state, meaning that home rule powers are restricted and all rights, as defined in the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, inure to the people unless they are the subject of a valid law or ordinance enacted by the state.
Charlotte County has no poultry ordinance. My office previously assembled all of the existing ordinances in Florida, county and municipal, and sent them to the assistant county attorney, who several years ago had been instructed by the County Commission to draft one for Charlotte County.
Despite all of our effort and dead trees, the matter was never adopted as a county ordinance.
None of the chicken ordinances granted a right, as indeed no law grants a right. They limited the preexisting right of the homeowner to use his property as he sees fit. Charlotte County’s power to regulate residential property is grounded in Florida Laws 63-1209, the special act of the Legislature, which gave Charlotte County that power. The first zoning regulation was five pages long and was authored by Leo Wotitzky, Matt Bandier, N.H. McQueen and two other people whose names I forget. Maybe they should have stopped there.
In any event, there are to my personal knowledge literally thousands of people in Charlotte County who have backyard chickens. This began being encouraged by the U.S. Department of Agriculture during World War I and has continued to this day. It is clear that the family which had their chickens depicted in the paper maintain them as pets. The reason the zoning regulation defines goats as pets is that when that section was drafted in 1979 people had pet goats.
The county attorney, Bill Thompson, and the zoning director, Tom Frame, decided that there should not be an attempt to enumerate all possible pets because we would forget someone’s pet turtle or a chinchilla or something. The term “pet” denotes your intended purpose for it. If you were going to eat it, it is livestock. If you are keeping it for your own pleasure and entertainment, it is a pet.
If the county commission believes chickens should be regulated, I would be happy to dig up all of these ordinances and forward them again. My recommendation is don’t make it a problem if it is not one. It might be more beneficial to regulate cats, but that is a column for another day.
Finally, the constitutional right to privacy and to be free of governmental intrusion is found in Article 1, Section 23 of the Florida Constitution.
