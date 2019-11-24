Historically, the Friday after Thanksgiving has been one of the biggest shopping days of the year. “Black Friday” is when many retailers profitably go into the “black.” It’s also been a day of deep discount “doorbusters.”
But there are no doors on the internet. That’s why “Cyber Monday” was coined some 19 years ago to promote online shopping the Monday after Thanksgiving.
It worked. Businessinsider.com expects Cyber Monday once again to be the biggest online shopping day of the year, raking in some $10 billion. The National Retail Federation forecasts total 2019 holiday online and other non-store sales to be at least $163 billion. That’s almost a quarter of the estimated $728 billion spent between November and December.
To the seasoned scammer, that’s a lot of money swimming around at one time.
Their scam bait? An imposter website looking similar to the one you entered into a search engine like Google. It’ll have a slightly different URL address from the legitimate company. Cooks pay to have their bogus sites appear above the real one.
Or it’s an email ad or Facebook post for a one-day-only promotion, gift card, or a deep discount — especially on high-priced items like electronics or designer clothes — on an unrecognized website that comes up when you search for a specific product.
Either way, if paying on a scam site, crooks now have your credit or debit card number. While you’re waiting for the merchandise, which never arrives, they’re on a shopping spree.
And even if you make an online purchase from a legitimate retailer, it has to be shipped, right? Well, the scammers have that covered, too, sending bulk, random “failed delivery” imposter emails from USPS, FedEx, or UPS. Clicking an embedded link requesting a new delivery date inserts dangerous malware on your device, which can steal personally-identifying information leading to ID theft.
So, be safe and smart this holiday shopping season.
Shop online merchants you know and trust. Look for a padlock icon or “https” before purchasing. The “s” means secure, with payment and personal information encrypted.
Create a “throwaway” email address just used for online shopping. Additionally, the Identity Theft Resource Center (www.idtheftcenter.org) suggests using a low-limit credit card if your card information is stolen.
Activate “card-not-present” alerts with your credit and debit card issuers, which immediately let you know by text or email when your card is used online, by phone, or by mail.
And, if possible, don’t pay with a debit card. Use a credit card.
But pick the right one.
“Certain credit cards offer valuable free benefits,” explains ConsumerWorld.org. “For example, don’t be pressured into buying a service contract when you can get up to an extra year of warranty coverage free. Some credit cards also offer a return protection guarantee, or a sale price guarantee if an item goes on sale within 60 days of purchase.”
If there’s an issue with a purchase, only credit cards provide the opportunity to dispute the charge, not paying while the claim is investigated. Usually, there’s no liability for reported fraudulent credit card charges.
Then keep the receipt. If purchasing a gift, ask for a gift receipt and include it in the present. Without it, there’s no way to establish proof of purchase. Without that proof, not only can there be problems returning an item, but any subsequent warranty claims will require it.
Finally, with increasing online shopping being done on smartphones, downloading bogus apps can compromise your credit information.
Not sure if a shopping app is legit? The Federal Trade Commission says go directly to the retailer’s website and see if it’s promoted. “If the app has no reviews, it was likely created recently and could be a fake. Real apps for big retailers often have thousands of reviews.”
