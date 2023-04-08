As discussed last week, the City Council has five strategic priorities; financial/economic sustainability, infrastructure sustainability, partnerships communication and collaboration, strategic communications positioning, and quality of life. Infrastructure sustainability focuses on maintaining and enhancing the city’s capital assets and quality municipal services.

Hurricane Ian put infrastructure sustainability to the test this past fall. As an older community with its own water and wastewater utility, canal/seawall system, and historic district, infrastructure takes on particular importance in Punta Gorda. While new infrastructure projects are well publicized and generally well received, ongoing maintenance of a city’s assets is not very visible nor always appreciated. Maintenance is never a problem until it is. The city’s insurable capital assets (i.e., infrastructure) are valued at $125 million and consist of two components – city infrastructure and internal infrastructure.


   

Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@city

ofpuntagordafl.com or the main office phone line at 941-575-3302.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments