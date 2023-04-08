As discussed last week, the City Council has five strategic priorities; financial/economic sustainability, infrastructure sustainability, partnerships communication and collaboration, strategic communications positioning, and quality of life. Infrastructure sustainability focuses on maintaining and enhancing the city’s capital assets and quality municipal services.
Hurricane Ian put infrastructure sustainability to the test this past fall. As an older community with its own water and wastewater utility, canal/seawall system, and historic district, infrastructure takes on particular importance in Punta Gorda. While new infrastructure projects are well publicized and generally well received, ongoing maintenance of a city’s assets is not very visible nor always appreciated. Maintenance is never a problem until it is. The city’s insurable capital assets (i.e., infrastructure) are valued at $125 million and consist of two components – city infrastructure and internal infrastructure.
A snapshot of the city’s infrastructure includes 13 public buildings, including City Hall, City Hall Annex, Public Works/Utilities Campus, Public Safety, fire stations two and three, water and wastewater treatment plants, Bayfront Center, Freeman House, Cooper Street Center, Laishley Park Marina, and Herald Court Centre. One hundred twenty-one miles of streets, 2,886 street lights, including 1,270 street lights maintained by the city and 1,616 FPL-maintained lights, 19 traffic signal intersections, four bridges, and 110 miles of seawall. Two-hundred-sixty-nine miles of water mains, 209 miles of sanitary sewer, two storage tanks, a master pumping station, a booster pumping facility, 121 lift stations, and Hendrickson Dam (reservoir).
Twenty-three parks totaling 130 acres and nine miles of Pathways (harborwalk, linear park, multi-use recreational trails). Two-hundred-eight motorized pieces of equipment (fleet, cranes, boats, compactors). Ninety-six Windows Servers (90 virtualized), five virtual server hosts (five-node VMware ESXi cluster.), VMware Virtual Desktop Interface (VDI), four datacenter core switches, 21 end point access switches, eight firewalls (in four state of the art next-generation firewall high availability pairs), one Storage Area Network (SAN), one Networked Addressable Storage (NAS) array, 50 wireless access points, a VoIP phone system with 275 phone sets, three miles of dark fiber, two GB of Internet bandwidth, and a total of 320 PC’s, laptops, and tablets.
To enhance and maintain the infrastructure in Punta Gorda, the City Council has developed a series of goals, including; Maintaining and enhancing the city’s infrastructure to ensure efficient and effective service delivery and quality aesthetic appeal. Some examples include: completion of the 18-mile pedestrian/bicycle pathway connecting all neighborhoods through collaboration with applicable granting agencies and city investment in pathways by June 2024; maximizing the use of technology in applicable areas through capital budgeting procedures and investment in learning opportunities for staff; Applying best management practices and systems in infrastructure maintenance for infrastructure sustainability; and, establishing a five-year capital improvements program that ensures infrastructure is in place to meet projected growth demands with annual updates.
Questions examined by City Council and staff include; How can the city best maintain its infrastructure stock and procure needed new assets? Does the city have a long-range plan that ensures infrastructure is in place to meet projected growth demands? How can the city fund maintenance of its open space (active and passive park system) and waterfront? What is a livable level of traffic, and how do new traffic-generating projects fit within the city’s comprehensive traffic safety/circulation plan? What are new ways to connect the city to the community using the web and social media?
As we continue to work through the fiscal year 2024 strategic planning process, we encourage feedback and new ideas from residents. Input can be sent to thecitymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com email address.
