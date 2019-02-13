Charlotte County Building Official Ben Bailey was named Building Official of the Year by the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Building Officials Association of Florida. This is the second time Ben has been awarded this honor. He first received it in 2014. The BOAF represents building officials and building code professionals across Florida. The Gulf Coast chapter encompasses jurisdictions from Sarasota to Collier counties.
Bailey has been the Charlotte County building official for nearly four years. Prior to that he was the deputy building official.
Community Development Director Claire Jubb said, “Ben’s dedication to protecting the lives, safety, health and welfare of the citizens of Charlotte County is demonstrated by his commitment to providing exceptional customer service through predictable, consistent and fair enforcement of the local, state and federal codes he is tasked to enforce.”
Congratulations to Ben on this prestigious honor.
Tourism news
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau joined other local businesses and organizations during the annual Charlotte County Business Expo at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center on Thursday. Staff from the tourism office informed attendees what the VCB does and how tourism benefits the community.
The tourism guide I mentioned last week has been a big hit with visitors and residents alike. Foot traffic at the tourism office was dramatically higher, Interim Tourism Director Sean Doherty told me. Keep the momentum going by dropping by the office at 1700 Tamiami Trail, Suite G-2, Port Charlotte. The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Go Rays!
Today’s the day. Pitchers and catchers report to Charlotte Sports Park for the first day of workouts of spring training 2019. The full squad is due Monday and opening day for games is Feb. 22, when the Rays host the Philadelphia Phillies.
Tickets are still available to see the Rays at what baseball fans voted as the No. 1 spring training facility in the country. Last year, another poll done for USA Today ranked Charlotte Sports Park No. 1 in the food-and-drink category. The park also led the ranking for family friendliness. The poll cited the Kids Clubhouse playground beyond the first base concourse and affordable prices. Visit www.mlb.com/rays/tickets to buy tickets online or go to the sports park box office at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, 33948.
Presidents’ Day
Charlotte County government offices and facilities will follow holiday schedules on Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the Presidents’ Day banner at the top of the page for a detailed listing of facility schedules and closures.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
