I believe in history so I like to look to the past to find guideposts for where we are and why.
Back in April, the Punta Gorda City Council agreed to lease Bailey Brothers Park at MLK Boulevard and Virginia Avenue to Charles Edwards and me to start Happy Hour Marketplace, a once-a-week open air event.
Charles worked his way up selling beer to become a district sales manager covering New York and New Jersey. I spent years as a reporter, covering folks from the West Coast through the Midwest, the northeast and Florida. I offer those thumbnail bios to help readers understand what qualifies us to attempt a business in the gray zone, between a white and black place.
Neither of us are used to being segregated. The old cliche, “some of my best friends are (substitute the race or ethnicity of your choice)” speaks to our willingness to build bridges and cross barriers. But here in Charlotte County, race relations consist of don’t ask, don’t tell.
I mean, this is the county where school officials ordered a poster of activist quarterback Colin Kaepernick taken down after certain parties were offended. In Punta Gorda, the disparities in housing, money and geography make it possible to live a relatively full life without close or continuous contact with people of another race. So folks don’t talk about race, except when events overtake them.
Consider the brief flurry of race relations dialogues that followed the murder of George Floyd and the March for Justice. They spoke to a need too big to ignore. But once the threat faded, so did kumbaya.
But such a progression ignores decades-old efforts to bridge the gaps. Punta Gorda was one of the first school districts in Florida to desegregate. And a liberal (for this neck of the woods) political surge that began when former state Rep. Lindsey Harrington was mayor through the political career of Marilyn Smith-Mooney marked a high water mark of black-white relations in Punta Gorda.
Visionaries like Berniece Russell (Martha Bireda’s mother), Isaac Thomas, pastor and one-time Cooper Street director, and John Henry Allen of the NAACP reached across the divide to form alliances with City Council liberals like Dr. Willard Shedd, Smith-Mooney, John Murphy (the first Black council person) and others to effect change. Programs such as Operation Cooper Street in its various incarnations are examples of how folks can work together to see the city as a whole and not just its disparate parts.
Across from our Happy Hour Marketplace in Bailey Brothers Park is the fruit of that era, a huge, gray apartment complex. When it first opened it was both the pride of the community and a sign of better things to come. The glassed-in northeast front housed a beauty parlor. There was buildout space for other businesses in the complex.
A block down the street a free-standing grocery store opened around the same time. And across from the apartment complex was Blanchard House Museum, a cultural center born of a promise from Martha Bireda to her mom to create such a facility. The annual Martin Luther Day breakfast began and soon evolved into the major multicultural event of the city.
But today the glassed-in front is gone and the apartment complex sits gray and desolate. The grocery store building has been shuttered and the Blanchard House museum, minus a big section of its roof ripped away by Hurricane Ian, sits closed for repairs. Before Hurricane Ian struck, the Great Recession, Hurricane Charley, and the COVID pandemic helped stifle growth and all but killed initiative. We lost pioneers like Smith-Mooney, Allen, Shedd, Thomas, and others. In the face of crises that reached existential dimensions, folks naturally worried more about themselves than some ephemeral sense of the common weal. And there hasn’t been an MLK breakfast in years
Now every Friday Charles and I look out at the urban desert of MLK Boulevard and Virginia Avenue as we set up the marketplace. At 4 p.m. Les DaCosta, our musical director, lets loose on his sax. Miss Cathy Bevins pulls up with the soul food, the party starts, and we go until folks get tired.
It’s our low-intensity effort to bring economic dynamism, a sense of capitalism, and a multicultural experience to a community that has lost its center. Integration and cross-cultural gatherings don’t have to be work; we have fun and dance a lot. Guest musicians take turns performing, writers read from their works, and the few vendors we have ply their wares. John Hackworth, The Daily Sun commentary editor, called it a “hootenanny.”
And because I believe in history, our site has magic. Our corner was once the center of the Black business and commercial district of segregated Punta Gorda. Across the street and a few houses down is an urban garden managed by Happy Hour. It was created by Team Punta Gorda and the city. We’re responsible, with help from Team, Charlotte High’s ROTC, All Rainbow and Allied Youth, Inc., and great volunteers, with clearing the abandoned garden and making it bloom again. The park abuts the homesite of the Bailey Brothers.
We’re doing our part to help east Punta Gorda bloom again. Come join us and in doing so, we can help the whole city grow as one.
