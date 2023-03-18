With the glorious weather we have been having, bicycling for pleasure is a favorite activity for many residents and visitors to Punta Gorda.
Our city is a beautiful place to ride a bicycle year-round, with great neighborhoods, parks, shopping districts, historic downtown, and the Punta Gorda Pathways linking them all together. Given that, it is essential to consider bicycle safety to ensure that everyone can have a great time enjoying our beautiful city.
An individual on a bicycle may ride either on the sidewalk or the roadway. When riding on a sidewalk, bicyclists are considered pedestrians and should follow the same rules as someone walking/running. This includes utilizing crosswalks appropriately, following pedestrian crossing signals, etc.
When riding in the roadway, bicyclists are considered vehicles with the same right as all other vehicles. They must follow the same rules as all other vehicles, including stopping at stop signs and traffic signals, yielding for pedestrians in a crosswalk, yielding when entering the roadway, and riding on the right side of the road with the flow of traffic.
It is important that bicyclists ride with traffic flow and obey signals and signs. Drivers must understand that if a travel lane is not wide enough for the safe passage of a motor vehicle and a bicycle, the bicycle rider has the right to occupy the travel lane. The driver of a motor vehicle must give a minimum of three feet of clearance to a person riding a bicycle. On the sidewalk or shared use path, bicycle riders must signal by ringing a bell or calling out “Passing on your left [or right]” when passing. Lights on bikes are important. Bicycle riders must have both a white front light and red rear light from dusk until dawn or when raining.
Saturday, March 25, is a big day for bicyclists in Punta Gorda. Team Punta Gorda hosts Pedal and Play in Paradise, a fun ride for cyclists of all abilities. Riders can choose from a mystery ride, a 15-mile, a 30-mile, or a 62-mile ride. The $50 registration fee includes breakfast, a box lunch, live music, and refreshments after the ride. Helmets are required. Registration and more information can be found at http://pedalandplayinparadise.com/.
Team Punta Gorda also offers the Free Loaner Bike Program in partnership with the city. The Free Loaner Bike program serves over 5,000 riders annually from virtually every state and many foreign countries. Riders can find the bikes at three convenient locations. The Fishermen’s Village bike site has reopened. The bicycles are also available at the Four Points Sheraton and the Springhill Suites. Riders must return their bikes to the site from which they were borrowed. This is a great way to see the city.
Creating safe riding habits starts with our youth. The Punta Gorda Police Department, Charlotte County Public Schools, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department will host a Youth Bike Safety Event on April 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at Port Charlotte High School. The safety event includes free equipment, giveaways, and a bike rodeo.
