With the glorious weather we have been having, bicycling for pleasure is a favorite activity for many residents and visitors to Punta Gorda.

Our city is a beautiful place to ride a bicycle year-round, with great neighborhoods, parks, shopping districts, historic downtown, and the Punta Gorda Pathways linking them all together. Given that, it is essential to consider bicycle safety to ensure that everyone can have a great time enjoying our beautiful city.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments