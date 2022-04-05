The town is very full right now. Everywhere you look people are out and about again, living their lives. Visitors and residents alike are enjoying the beautiful weather and trying to return normalcy.
Caution is still indicated, but it is great to see. Events are happening. Traffic is back.
Recently 444 cyclists rode in the Pedal & Play in Paradise event, returning after a two year hiatus. It was a beautiful day and a good time was had by all. Riders could choose from 60, 30 and 15 mile routes and a cleverly designed mystery bike ride. The mystery bike ride culminated in a tea party at Fisherman’s Village. Ladies in long flowered dresses with parasols left clues to guide their guests.
If you are looking for our signature yellow bikes, to get around town, you’ll notice that there are temporarily fewer of them. Each year we log over 6,000 rides. As you can imagine this takes its toll. Each year we replace about one third of the fleet of 40 yellow bicycles using private donations. This year our new bikes are stuck somewhere in the supply chain nightmare, in transit since November! Our volunteers keep patching the remaining bikes back together again and hope for the best.
Our volunteers are busy with projects all over town. In addition to painting homes for families, our Paint Your Heart Out volunteers are gearing up to paint the Bayfront Center. This is a good deed for the city, and will give the old girl a badly needed lift. The downtown landscaping continues and the pots downtown have been replanted for Spring.
In recent days I have attended several fundraisers for Ukrainian people, who are trying desperately to hold on to their democracy and their culture. We have much to be thankful for.
There are several locally driven efforts that you can join. One is the Punta Gorda Rotary’s fund. The Rotary Club plans to work in partnership with their counterpart Rotary Club in Poland to deliver their contributions where it can help the most. The Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation will match donations dollar for dollar. To donate, gopuntagordarotary.org.
Another group, the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a volunteer service group, is also trying to raise money to transport the large amount of goods they have collected. They can be reached at Nlpr1780@gmail.com.
For more information about this and other TEAM Punta Gorda Projects, check out our website, teampuntagorda.org. If you’d like to volunteer with TEAM Punta Gorda, contact us by email us at team@teampuntagorda.org, or call 941-637-TEAM (8326).
