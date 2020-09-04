September will be a busy month for Charlotte County. County Commission meetings resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday after the August break.
The first budget public hearing is scheduled for 5:01 p.m. that evening. The board then reconvenes at 9 a.m. Sept. 22 for its regular meeting and the final budget public hearing at 5:01 p.m. Between those board meetings, the commission will hold a 9 a.m. workshop and a 2 p.m. utilities quarterly update on Sept. 15.
For agendas and budget information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sales tax speakers
Does your homeowners’ association, fraternal organization or business group have upcoming meetings scheduled? We know scheduling speakers your membership would be interested in hearing from is challenging. Charlotte County has speakers available to provide information on the upcoming 1% local option sales tax referendum, which is set for Nov. 3 (early voting begins Oct. 19).
The presentations last about 20-30 minutes, depending on the level of engagement from audiences and the format requested. To schedule a speaker, contact Communications Manager Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The County Commission in July approved a list of 23 public safety, school security, quality of life and transportation/infrastructure projects to be funded by the 1% local option sales tax, if approved by voters. The Punta Gorda City Council approved 11 projects for its approximately 10% share of the revenue. The city and county also designated an additional seven projects each for funding if revenues exceed projections.
Since 1994, the 1% local option sales tax has funded more than 120 projects and generated $430 million, about 15% of which comes from visitors and tourists enjoying our community. The tax applies to purchases under $5,000, except for items excluded from sales taxes.
For information about past projects, the current project list and more, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/salestax.
Facility reopenings
County pools and recreation centers reopened on a limited basis Wednesday (except for South County Regional Park recreation center, which will open Sept. 8 after the completion of the gymnasium floor installation).
Preregistration will be required to participate in drop-in programs, such as pickleball and table tennis. For schedules and registration, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/recreation and click Recreation Centers. Patrons must make a reservation for one-hour blocks of activity time. No walk-ins allowed. Online reservations can only be made for the next day.
The pools at Port Charlotte Beach Park, Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park and South County Regional Park also reopened Wednesday for recreational swimming with restrictions on the number of patrons allowed. Patrons must make a reservation for two-hour blocks of recreational swimming. One-hour blocks of lap swimming and water aerobics classes are still available.
Pool admission and program fees by credit card only will be collected upon entry. Reservations can be made only for the next day. To make reservations, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/pools.
