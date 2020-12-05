The coronavirus pandemic continues to offer new challenges on a weekly basis. However, what does not change is Charlotte County’s unique position on the second largest bay in Florida; beautiful, protected and clean Charlotte Harbor.
SAIL magazine in 2004 named Charlotte Harbor one of the top places in the United States to sail and reaffirmed that conclusion in 2017. In this time of Covid-19, boats have an obvious advantage in arresting the spread of an airborne virus in that they are more open and airy than most homes or businesses and there is some evidence that suggests the virus does not fare well in direct sunlight. The National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA) describes boating as “an ideal outdoor activity to de-stress and unwind that has known mental health benefits, while naturally allowing you to abide by social distancing guidelines.”
The advantages of boating during the pandemic have not gone unnoticed by the general public. Despite the effects of Covid-19 pandemic depressing the sales at many retail businesses, the marine industry has seen a tremendous increase in sales. In a recent survey reported by Baird Equity Research and the Marine Retailers of America Association, “70% of dealers reported retail growth thru three quarters of 2020.”
Joe Stoeckert, sales manager at Gulf Coast Marine Center, reported their best year in 30 years. With many boat builders able to operate at only 25 to 50 percent capacity the inventory of new boats is tight. The same is true of outboard engines which many times originate in China or other countries which also have manufacturing slowdowns plus shipping issues. Len Garofoli of Pier One Yacht sales confirmed increased sales in both smaller used boats and larger yachts as well. According to BoatsGroup.com in May marketing websites like YachtWorld and BoatTrader increased their year-over-year web traffic.
Boating is one of the best ways to endure the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 and Charlotte Harbor and the adjacent barrier islands are the perfect place for boating anytime. But this increase in the popularity of boating and boat sales also results in an increase in demand for places to store or moor boats.
As of this month most marinas and dry stack boat storage locations are at capacity and have a wait list. The proposed boat storage/restaurant facility at Melbourne Street and U.S. 41 would help ease this demand for space and keep boaters and boating in Charlotte County. Dry stack buildings are not your old metal Butler building of 20 years ago, but rather are now designed to blend into a neighborhood and might well be mistaken for a low-rise condo at first glance. Commissioners are correct in moving forward with consideration of this concept.
The city of Punta Gorda also should favorably consider beginning the permitting process to establish a mooring field off Gilcrest Park. There are already two dozen boats anchored there and a city-maintained and supervised mooring field would benefit the environment as well as produce revenue.
