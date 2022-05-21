May 21 through May 27 is National Safe Boating Week. Boating is a popular recreational activity that nearly 100 million Americans enjoy. With many of those boaters living right here in Punta Gorda, the City of Punta Gorda has a vested interest in boater safety.
At the May 18 City Council meeting, the city officially recognized this week as National Safe Boating Week to draw attention to the factors contributing to fatalities. Five factors contributing to boating fatalities are operator inattention, improper or no lookout, operator inexperience, machinery failure, excessive speed, and alcohol consumption (the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents).
One of the key points from the proclamation includes drowning being the cause of 75% of all boating-related fatalities. Eighty-six percent of the fatalities were not wearing a life jacket. It has been proven time and again that life jackets save lives. Make sure your life jacket is U.S. Coast Guard approved, appropriate for your water activity and fits properly. A life jacket that is too large or too small can cause different situational problems.
Proper education and training are also critical to boating safety. Those without this advantage are five times more likely to die in a boating mishap. Fortunately, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 98 Charlotte Harbor offers Safe Boating Courses at the Military Heritage Museum. Offerings include Boat America, Paddlers Guide to Safety, Weekend Navigator, and Suddenly in Command. For a list of available course dates and times and to signup, visit http://www.cgaux.org/boatinged/class_finder/index.php and search by zip code to find the current offerings.
Additionally, as a reminder, every person operating or navigating any vessel in, on, or under any waters within the city shall do so carefully and prudently, taking into consideration the weather conditions and range of visibility, water turbulence, proximity to bathers, water skiers and other vessels, and all other attendant circumstances, so as not to endanger the life, limb or property of any person. The final reminder is that vessels cannot be operated in a careless manner or any manner such as to produce a wake capable of causing damage to other vessels, docks, seawalls, shorelines, or other property by wash or erosion. With 55 miles of seawall in Punta Gorda, this is extremely important to maintain the integrity of the canal system.
The Punta Gorda Police Marine Officer and Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Marine Patrol, patrol all city waterways with an emphasis on public education and safety. They address unsafe vessel operations, excessive wakes and speeds, depositing of waste, refuse, and debris, anchoring in a way that interferes with navigation and illegally securing boats to markers and mangroves.
Residents should report violations to the Punta Gorda Police Department at 941-639-4111 for further investigation.
The Punta Gorda Isles (PGI) Marine Watch members also patrol the waterways of PGI reporting suspicious boats or situations on the water. Additionally, the PGI Marine Watch hosts educational meetings throughout the year to keep its members current on water regulations and conditions.
Boater safety is the responsibility of everyone that operates a vessel. By following the simple safety rules, we can all enjoy the best of life in what may be the state’s most picturesque, enjoyable, and accessible waterfront destination.
