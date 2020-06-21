I am a 20-year veteran of the Florida Army National Guard, serving in a Field Artillery unit during various state and combat deployments. I am been blessed to have served alongside so many brave and dedicated soldiers during my time, each one with their own stories and perspectives.
As an artilleryman, I am used to living in close quarters with my soldiers and peers, sharing stories of who they were before the military, where they came from, and what they want to be. Soldiers in my unit represent various races, religions, ethnicities, genders, and sexual orientation; and we sought to understand how each soldier came to be shaped by those individual perspectives to add to the collective.
I am writing this to speak about what I see today; more importantly, what I saw on Friday, June 12 at the Black Lives Matter rally at Punta Gorda’s Laishley Park. I saw hundreds of local teenagers taking stock in themselves and pledging to be better; I saw older community members reliving what life was like when they were young and refusing to allow that to be the status quo; I saw organizers speaking about personal experiences and how society made them feel; I saw community members listen to understand; I saw hope and pride, as well as a dedication to true equality and equity for all.
I also saw local Vietnam veterans taking the time to stand by the Vietnam Memorial Wall to protect what they cherish and revere. Our community has a deeply rooted appreciation for those who have served, and those who died so our country can continue. All of those veterans sacrificed parts of their lives and themselves to help our nation grow and become a better version of itself, and so many would continue to sacrifice themselves for the good of the country if asked.
What concerns me is this: Commingled among a largely supportive group of veterans was a sect of harassing and intimidating men shouting obscenities and racial slurs toward peaceful marchers, many of whom were high school age. The men wore their Vietnam regalia and worked themselves in amongst the crowd, surrounded by local motorcycle club members who stood laughing and mocking those who marched.
This concerns me as a veteran and as a lifelong resident of Charlotte County. While protecting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall allows the local veteran community to ensure the wall is not damaged; the actions of some make it seem like the entire group is counter-protesting while using the Memorial Wall as a backdrop. Do we realize how many men on that wall died fighting for this country without having any of the same rights as their peers? There are 7,243 names of African-American troops on that wall. How can we honor and protect their legacy while shouting racial slurs? How can we honor their service while simultaneously discounting the value of their lives?
What an opportunity we have as a community to bring together stakeholders and have difficult discussions. Instead of agitating peaceful crowds, local veterans groups can hand out material informing the public how their African-American brethren died fighting for this country. People could be invited into the memorial to learn about the history of our country and its missteps. There are so many more productive things we could be doing instead of using our proud memorial to instill fear and hate.
I encourage all veterans to police this; call out these actions when we see them. Regardless of the message, we served in order to protect the constitution and the rights of our citizens…all of them. Because of what I witnessed during that rally, I have never been more proud of this community, and have never been more ashamed.
