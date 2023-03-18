We had a wonderful turnout for Wednesday’s Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.

The three-story tower will be a memorial to Gaines and his fellow service members killed in the bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut in 1983 and a teaching tool to raise awareness of their mission and the service and sacrifices of our military personnel then and now.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

