The Punta Gorda City Council approved the Initial Assessment Resolution for Buckley’s Pass additional harbor access. The IAR identified the estimated capital and project costs, provides for assessments based on water access unit methodology, describes the assessment area and payment options, as well as sets the date for the final assessment resolution public hearing on April 3 at 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
The proposed capital assessment will now be mailed to the owners of each parcel of property subject to a capital assessment. Parcel owners should expect to receive such mail no later than March 13. A complete timeline of the Buckley’s Pass project can be found online at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
Citywide Master Plan – Many residents have been asking for more information about what charrettes are now that we are having them during the week of March 11–15.
No, it is not the 1960s musical group who sang the Carole King song, “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.” A charrette is an intensive planning session where citizens, designers and others collaborate on a vision for development. It provides a forum for ideas and offers the unique advantage of giving immediate feedback to the designers. More importantly, it allows everyone who participates to be a mutual author of the plan.
Find out more about Plan Punta Gorda 2019 City-Wide Master Plan and register to participate by visiting www.puntagordamasterplan.com.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Vessel Inspection – An officer with the Punta Gorda Police Department participated in the FWC Vessel Inspection Operation with FWC and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 1. The vessels anchored at Gilchrist were inspected.
All passed the vessel pump-out portion of the inspection. There were no marine sanitation devices (toilets) found out of compliance within city waters. Four vessel owners were given citations ($90 each) for not having proper lighting on them in the PGPD jurisdiction.
There is a vessel at the boat club that is currently being worked as a derelict. The case had been taken to Tallahassee to try to expedite the removal as an “emergency.” It was denied by the derelict vessel administrator, who disagreed that it was an immediate hazard. It is now in the owner notification process. The PGPD will continue to participate in the FWC vessel inspections on a monthly basis.
Economic Development Partnership – At the monthly investors meeting of the Economic Development Partnership, the county’s interim economic development director highlighted the tax advantages of developing in the three Opportunity Zones within Charlotte County. In addition, county staff and the Gulf Coast Partnership presented the results of the recently completed Affordable Housing Report, viewable at www.gulfcoastpartnership.org. Mayor Prafke, Vice Mayor Matthews, Council Member Cummings and I were in attendance.
FEMA Reimbursement – On Feb. 4, the city received its first reimbursement from FEMA for damages caused by Hurricane Irma, nearly 17 months after the storm. The city incurred $258,014 in reimbursable debris removal expenses during Irma and received reimbursement of 90 percent of debris removal expenses from federal resources ($232,212) and reimbursement of 5 percent from the state of Florida ($12,901). The city still has four projects outstanding from Hurricane Irma including its seawall project and protective measures.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
