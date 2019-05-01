Prepayment notices were sent recently to benefitted properties at Buckley’s Pass. To date, 66 payments have been received totaling $97,317. In addition, the bid for construction will be released and responses are due back in 30 days.
At its meeting today, the Punta Gorda City Council will consider an interlocal agreement with Charlotte County to place the benefitted properties into the Alligator Creek Waterway Unit, similar to properties within Burnt Store Isles. The current assessment for such properties in the Waterway Unit is $25 per year. The potential for the assessment has been brought up in previous public meetings and communicated in weekly reports.
City staff also addressed the Charlotte County Commission requesting $150,000 from boater improvement funds to support construction of the navigational channel. This was previously not recommended by the county’s Marine Advisory Committee. The County Commission did not support the city’s grant request.
FY 2020 budgetLast week’s report highlighted tentative position additions to the General Fund in the areas of public safety, engineering and information technology. Even with these enhancements, the following comparisons can be made:
In Fiscal Year 2007 at the height of the economic upturn, the full time equivalent position count was 313 and the ratio of employees to population was 1.8. In FY 2014 at the lowest point of the economic downturn, the position count was 263, resulting in a ratio of 1.5.
Using our population estimate of 19,957 in FY 2020 and comparing position count for the same departments/divisions that existed in FY 2007, the position count will be 286 and the ratio of employees to population will be 1.4.
Fence requestThe City Council will consider a request from the Punta Gorda Mural Society to consider installing a fence along the embankment areas of the Gilchrist Bridge (U.S. 41 SB) adjacent to the Harborwalk at today’s council meeting. This request is due to the attractiveness of the area as the mural is nearing completion.
Visitors to this area have been observed climbing along the embankment in the locations where it meets the ground. The concern is that this area represents a potential trip hazard. The proposed fencing consists of decorative bollards connected by matching black metal chains. The intent is to remain consistent with the nautical theme of the mural and area, while providing an enhanced level of safety. Any material installation in this area will require approval from the Florida Department of Transportation.
Pickleball fencingThe fence contractor will be completing the work on the fencing toward the middle to end of May. The sound barrier material has been delivered and in storage. The consultant performing noise analysis will be able to complete his work thereafter.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
