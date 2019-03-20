The Charlotte County Commission approved the Initial Assessment Resolution and Interlocal Agreement paving the way for imposing special assessments on 19 properties in the unincorporated county that are within the benefited area for Buckley’s Pass. The paralegal/assistant and I provided the commission with an overview of the project, timeline of public meetings and special assessment process, project costs, methodology and assessment per water access unit.
If the Punta Gorda City Council approves the special assessment at its public hearing on April 3, 1 p.m., at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, the County Commission will conduct a public hearing for those properties mentioned above on May 28. In addition, city staff (city manager, paralegal, public works engineer and public works project manager) presented the project to the County Marine Advisory Committee regarding the city’s request for $500,000 in grant funding. The MAC Committee denied the city’s request, primarily due to concerns related to other areas that also might request funding in the future for similar type projects.
Events Calendar
It was made easier to access the Community Events portion of the City of Punta Gorda website from the Recreation & Leisure button. Simply click on the view the Events Calendar link right under Arts Music and Festivals. Any business or organization that hosts events in the city of Punta Gorda is welcome to submit the details to the city to be added to the calendar.
Plan Punta Gorda Charrette Week Recap
The Punta Gorda City-wide Master Plan Kick-Off week has provided the opportunity for residents, property and business owners and stakeholders in the future of Punta Gorda to provide input that will guide the creation of the plan.
The Kick-Off session polling indicated that participants viewed Punta Gorda’s top strength as quality of place/sense of community (festivals, community groups, public spaces and historic character). This was followed by Charlotte Harbor and Boating receiving the second-most votes in both sessions. The presentations from the meetings this week can be viewed at https://www.puntagordamasterplan.com and comments are still welcome at www.puntagordamasterplan.com/engage.
Accoustical Study Pickleball
The City Council will consider a request, at today’s council Meeting by the recently formed Pickleball Committee to appropriate funds from the Council Contingency General Fund Budget for an acoustical study at the Gilchrist Park courts.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
