Congratulations are in order for the City of Punta Gorda Building Division. The division prides itself on developing a cooperative spirit with the contractors and the community, while enforcing State and City of Punta Gorda mandated codes and ordinances.
Earlier this year the Building Division was audited by the Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO) using the Building Code Effectiveness Grading Schedule. This audit is conducted every three years and is used to show the effectiveness of the Building Division to administer and enforce state and local codes as they relate to new and existing construction. ISO performs this service for over 14,000 code enforcement departments across the United States. This information is used by insurance companies to determine risk in a particular area and is utilized for setting insurance rates.
In Florida we have a special awareness of the profound effect that local building codes can have on the overall outcomes associated with a hurricane or other major storm event. Municipalities that have well-enforced codes that are up to date help to minimize catastrophic damage during storm events. This has a positive impact on citizens’ insurance rates.
One of the areas that the City of Punta Gorda excelled in was having only certified personnel performing commercial inspections in the areas of electrical, building, mechanical and plumbing. This results in valued practices that elevate the quality and consistency of the code enforcement process. ISO evaluates the administrative support for code enforcement within the jurisdiction including the adopted building codes and the modifications of those codes through ordinance, code enforcer qualifications, experience and education, zoning provisions, contractor/builder licensing requirements, public awareness programs, the building department's participation in code development activities, and the administrative policies and procedures.
ISO also evaluates the plan review division and gives consideration to determining staffing levels, personnel experience, performance evaluation schedules, and the level of review of construction documents for compliance with the adopted building code of the jurisdiction being graded. The field inspection looks at staffing levels, personnel experience, performance evaluation schedules, and the level of the agency’s review of building construction. Overall, the City of Punta Gorda consistently scores at or above other municipalities in all areas.
We are proud of the City of Punta Gorda Building Department’s work that establishes that the homes in which the citizens of the community reside, the buildings in which they work, and the buildings in which they dine, shop, and conduct business meet the adopted standards when these buildings are constructed. To further protect consumers it is recommended that you verify that any contractor you are hiring to do any type of building work is actually licensed to perform the requested work. For the City of Punta Gorda contractors please checkhttps://www.puntagorda-online.com/Click2GovOL3/businesslicensesearch.html. Charlotte County also has a similar portal that verifies contractor licenses. The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association is also an excellent source of contractor information https://cdbia.com/.
Finally, following up from last week’s column, if you are looking for a unique restaurant to try in downtown Punta Gorda this weekend, you can also check out Toula’s located at 119 West Marion Ave. The restaurant features Greek food alongside a variety of familiar favorites.
Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.
