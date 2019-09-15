How police do their jobs is a matter of highest public concern, especially when they use deadly force to take a life. Policing power is so uniquely sensitive that the federal courts have recognized a constitutionally protected right to film law enforcement officers while they do their jobs.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is interpreting a 2018 Florida constitutional amendment (“Marsy’s Law”) in an illogical way to override the public’s right to crucial information about the June 25 death of an Englewood man killed in a shootout with officers, whose names are still being concealed.
Marsy’s Law allows crime victims to demand confidentiality for information that could be used to harass them or their families. Contrary to what the Sheriff’s Office insists, it is not at all clear that names were intended to be kept private, as opposed to home addresses or cellphone numbers. And it is certainly not clear that the right was understood to apply to police.
Disclosing officers’ names can bring forward tips from the public that benefit the shooting investigation (for instance, a witness who might have experienced overzealous use of force by the same officer). Without transparency, the public cannot have full confidence when (as Charlotte County decided in August) the shooting is ruled to be justified.
Just about any law can be applied in a nonsensically literal way. Surely, the Sheriff’s Office would not ticket a motorist who broke the speed limit rushing a pregnant woman to the hospital to give birth, or cite a homeowner for trespassing because he grabbed his neighbor’s hose to put out a fire. Laws, including Marsy’s, are always meant to be enforced in commonsense ways that avoid defeating their purpose.
The shooters in this case happen to be police, but if the Sheriff’s Office is correct that Marsy’s Law is utterly absolute, how will they handle a shootout between two drug dealers? Does each dealer get to claim “I’m a victim” and keep their crimes hidden from the public?
Sheriff Bill Prummel’s interpretation of Marsy’s Law allows police to make every questionable use-of-force case disappear. An officer can almost always claim that the person on the receiving end of the force made a threatening move or said a threatening word — which, if the sheriff is correct, makes those officers’ names inaccessible to the public.
Finally, Marsy’s Law is triggered only when a crime victim asks to be anonymous. The officers involved in this case can be asked to waive any privacy rights they might have — just as law enforcement officers routinely obtain waivers from other people in the course of doing their jobs (for instance, waiving the right to consult a lawyer before being interrogated).
