What would your day be like if you turned on the tap and nothing came out? No water to drink or wash your hands with. No water to shower, flush the toilet, or do laundry. Schools, hospitals and businesses would close without water.
This week, we join other utilities across the country to recognize “Imagine a Day Without Water.” It’s a day to pause and take note the way that water systems impact our everyday lives.
This year, our country faced an enormous public health crisis from the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this emergency, water utilities kept the water flowing protecting public health and making a return to a vibrant economy possible. It is easy to imagine how much worse the pandemic would have been without access to reliable drinking water.
We take water for granted every day. Turn on the tap, and clean water flows out. Washing our hands regularly is one of the most important steps to limit the spread of coronavirus, and we don’t think about the critical infrastructure and treatment required to make sure the water comes out when you open the tap. But the truth is, our water systems are getting older and everyone should be concerned with the vulnerability of those systems.
While we continue to enjoy high quality and reliable water service now, maintaining that level of service is going to be harder and harder as our water infrastructure continues to age.
As we look at ways to help lift our economy, investing in water infrastructure is a winning solution. Investing in water creates cascading economic benefits to our local communities, creating jobs and increasing wages. Investing in water provides a path to economic prosperity.
Imagine a Day Without Water is an opportunity for everyone to become educated about our local water systems and raise awareness to ensure a reliable water future for generations to come. Fortunately, the residents of Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota and Manatee counties don’t have to worry about their water supply like many other regions around the state and country. Over the past three decades, elected officials who sit on the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority board of directors have made a conscious decision to plan and invest — to cooperatively develop water supplies for the region. It has been neither easy nor cheap, but they’ve achieved what few communities can claim; water security.
The region has secured permits for the water it needs for the next 50 years. Even so, they continue to invest, interconnecting water supply systems throughout the four county region so that in case of drought, hurricane or pipe break, water supplies can be re-routed through those connected systems, ensuring that people, businesses, hospitals, and schools have the water they need.
As we count our blessings and take our water for granted, it’s good to occasionally imagine what a day without water might be like. We can be grateful that we’ve had elected officials who looked forward knowing that investing in water is investing in our future, where no resident will have to Imagine a Day Without Water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.