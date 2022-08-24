Despite the City Council's summer hiatus, it has been a busy month in Punta Gorda. Projects in the city continue all year long, and August is no exception. The project work is in full swing, from seawalls to parks to streets and drainage.

Punta Gorda Isles has 41 seawall replacement projects scheduled for the fiscal year 2021/2022. The seawall replacement contractor has 14 projects under construction, with 25 projects having been completed. Burnt Store Isles has eight seawall replacement projects scheduled for the fiscal year 2021/2022. The seawall replacement contractor has one project under construction at this time, with seven completed projects. A seawall replacement project can consist of multiple properties, and a seawall project is not considered complete until the sod has been placed. Ongoing maintenance of the canals and seawalls continues daily.


