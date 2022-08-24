Despite the City Council's summer hiatus, it has been a busy month in Punta Gorda. Projects in the city continue all year long, and August is no exception. The project work is in full swing, from seawalls to parks to streets and drainage.
Punta Gorda Isles has 41 seawall replacement projects scheduled for the fiscal year 2021/2022. The seawall replacement contractor has 14 projects under construction, with 25 projects having been completed. Burnt Store Isles has eight seawall replacement projects scheduled for the fiscal year 2021/2022. The seawall replacement contractor has one project under construction at this time, with seven completed projects. A seawall replacement project can consist of multiple properties, and a seawall project is not considered complete until the sod has been placed. Ongoing maintenance of the canals and seawalls continues daily.
The Boca Grande Drainage Improvement project, continues to move closer to the construction phase. The engineering consultant and city staff continue to work on plan revisions. The Southwest Florida Water Management District Environmental Resource permit has been issued.
Harborwalk II parking and upland improvements continue in Gilchrist Park. The contractor and subcontractors are working on landscape, electrical, drainage pipe replacements, concrete sidewalk preparation, and placement. Pickleball courts and several parking lots are closed during this renovation phase. Staff continues coordinating with Florida Power and Light on the power pole relocation and electrical connections across from McGregor Street in Gilchrist Park.
Public Works is responsible for maintaining common drainage areas of the city, including roadside swales in residential neighborhoods. Crews regularly clear blockages at inlets and remove sediment from inlet basins and pipes to ensure that water can flow freely. Drainage swales are inspected each year by GPS-enabled cameras that are deployed across the entire city.
From those videos, we can identify work areas for the following year. Regrading of drainage swales is an ongoing project. Swale work has been completed on Dupont, Myrtle, and Elizabeth.
The contractor began regrading the swales on Di Leuca St. this week. Residents have asked,"What's going on along U.S. 41 with all of the black silt fence?" This is not a City of Punta Gorda project. It is a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) project to mill and resurface U.S. 41 from South of Pay Street to North of Rio Villa Drive, approximately 4.112 miles. As part of this project, roadway mill and resurfacing, signing and marking, signalization and roadway lighting work will be performed. Questions about this project may be directed to (FDOT) Lisa Macias at 239-337-1071.
You can find a complete list of scheduled capital improvement projects athttps://bit.ly/3AkGzJm. The list is comprehensive and includes funded and unfunded projects that improve the safety and well-being of our residents.
