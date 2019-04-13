During a congressional hearing on hate crimes, conservative African American commentator Candace Owens said that black conservatives face criticism because they “have the audacity to think for ourselves and become educated about our history, and the myth of things, like the Southern switch and the Southern strategy, which never happened.”
Owens is a spokesperson for the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA and encourages black people to leave the Democratic Party (calling it “Blexit”).
Owens is wrong; Republicans have admitted to using a “Southern strategy.” We rated her statement False.
“The partisan shift in the South from the 1960s to George W. Bush is the greatest partisan shift in all of American history,” said Angie Maxwell, a University of Arkansas professor and an expert on southern politics.
The starting point was when Republican Barry Goldwater ran for president in 1964. His Southern surrogates played up the fact that he had just voted against the Civil Rights Act. That paid off in the Deep South, where he won a handful of states, but he ultimately lost to Lyndon B. Johnson.
By 1968, Republicans fine-tuned their approach. Republican nominee Richard Nixon reached out to white Southerners by opposing school busing and promising that he would appoint “strict constructionist” Supreme Court justices.
The strongest evidence of the Southern strategy comes directly from Republicans at the time.
In 1969, Nixon White House aide Lamar Alexander, who now represents Tennessee in the U.S. Senate, wrote about the Southern strategy in a memo following the unsuccessful Supreme Court nomination of Clement Haynsworth, who was opposed by civil rights groups.
“SOUTHERN STRATEGY — we flat out invited the kind of political battle that ultimately erupted when we named a Democrat-turned-Republican conservative from South Carolina. This confirmed the Southern strategy just at a time when it was being nationally debated,” Alexander wrote.
Nixon strategist Kevin Phillips openly discussed the Southern strategy in a newspaper article in 1973:
“If the New Washington liberal crowd could tear themselves away from Watergate ecstasy and the lionizing of Daniel Ellsberg for a little look-see below the Mason-Dixon line, they might glean a useful political insight, namely that the GOP ‘Southern Strategy’ seems to be rolling along — and rolling up local victories — just as if G. Gordon Liddy had never existed.” (Ellsberg released the Pentagon papers in 1971 while Liddy was an FBI agent convicted of illegal wiretapping.)
Ultimately, winning over white Southern voters required using coded language. Reagan, for instance, used language such as “states’ rights” and “welfare queens.”
In 2005, Republican National Committee chairman Ken Mehlman told the NAACP national convention in Milwaukee that using race as a wedge issue was “wrong.”
“By the ‘70s and into the ‘80s and ‘90s, the Democratic Party solidified its gains in the African American community, and we Republicans did not effectively reach out. Some Republicans gave up on winning the African American vote, looking the other way or trying to benefit politically from racial polarization. I am here today as the Republican chairman to tell you we were wrong.”
Angie Drobnic Holan is the editor of PolitiFact.
