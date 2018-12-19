Punta Gorda city staff will provide a capital projects status report at the City Council meeting today. The presentation will highlight urban design, parks, roads, public safety, utility and information technology projects currently or soon to be underway. The report also represents the city’s commitment to budget transparency.
Gilchrist Park restrooms by new pavilions
A construction contract will be on the council agenda for approval. Construction is anticipated to start January 2019 and will not result in closing the harbor walk, gazebo or pavilions.
Citywide Master Plan
Staff conducted a kick-off meeting with Dover Kohl to go over project schedule, data collection materials, coordination among consultants and city personnel, and community engagement strategy. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. In addition, a contract with Dover Kohl to develop conceptual plans for a Gilchrist Park Water Activity Center will be on today’s City Council agenda for approval.
Charlotte County Chamber Christmas Parade
A great time was had by all celebrating the holiday season by participating in the 2018 Christmas Parade. Mayor Prafke, Vice-Mayor Matthews and Council Members Carey and Cummings joined the city manager, police chief, fire chief and other members of city staff and their families to spread holiday cheer.
Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday closures
The government offices of the city of Punta Gorda will be closed on Monday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday, and Tuesday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday. Due to the actual holidays falling on Tuesday, these holiday closures will affect residential refuse, yard waste and recycling collections. It will also affect commercial customer collections.
Residential services normally handled on Tuesday, Dec. 25, will be collected on Wednesday. Residential services normally handled on Wednesday will be collected on Thursday. There will be no changes to the Friday or Saturday collection schedule. Residential services normally handled on Tuesday, Jan. 1, will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Residential services normally handled on Wednesday will be collected on Thursday. There will be no changes to the Friday or Saturday collection schedule.
For the disposal of real Christmas trees, place trees at the curb for collection on your regular yard waste day. All decorations and lights should be removed before placing the tree out for collection. Artificial trees will be collected on your regular household trash day. As collection times may vary, residents are reminded to have all materials out to the curb no later than 6 a.m.
If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 941-575-5050, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
