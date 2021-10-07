In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Charlotte County, Saturday morning at 10 a.m. we will all have an opportunity to participate in a historic event right here in Charlotte County.
The event will be at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park. With the dedicated support of the Charlotte Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Hickory Bluff Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution we will be having our own Liberty Tree Dedication.
The original Liberty Tree was established over 250 years ago.
In 1765 colonists staged the first act of defiance against the British Government at a famous elm tree near Boston common. Which soon
Liberty Tree Dedication became the “Liberty Tree”. The tree became a rallying point for the growing resistance of Britain’s rule over the colonies — Soon colonists from Newport, Rhode Island to Charleston, South Carolina began designating their own Liberty Tree as this quickly became a symbol of the American Revolution.
The Trees presence gained popularity as a symbol of freedom and liberty. In 1775 British Troops cut down the original tree but its symbolic presence was embraced by our colonists and is captured in the Liberty Tree at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.
Charlotte County’s program will start at 10 a.m. The Liberty Tree Story will be shared by Rev. Dwight Elam, chaplain general of the SAR.
Charlotte County’s own, Marcella Brown, will sing our national anthem and Boy Scout Troop 351 will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. A number of dignitaries from both the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution will be participating in the historic program.
I will present the proclamation proclaiming the day as Liberty Tree Dedication Day. The dedication will be conducted by Hampton Allen, the Caloosa Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and other guests.
In his 1775 poem Thomas Paine noted that our colonists were dedicated and persistent in the efforts to obtain freedom. Payne wrote “Liberty Tree Dedication.”
From the East to the West blow the trumpet to arms, thro’ the land let the sound of it flee; Let the far and the near all unite with a cheer, in defense of our Liberty Tree.
You are invited to join us this Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the William R. Gaines Veterans Memorial Park in celebration of the dedication of our very own Liberty Tree.
