President John F. Kennedy once said, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”
JFK’s words came during a period of great cultural shifts in the 1960s, but they could easily apply to our city of North Port in the year 2022. We are undergoing lots of change in our no-longer-sleepy community, and with every population milestone we reach and every “fastest-growing city” list we land on, change continues to be the law of life in North Port.
While some of the most explosive growth and development has been centered on the Wellen Park side of town, we have to be sure not to miss the changing face of Legacy North Port and the exciting future on the horizon for the more established part of our city.
Just this week we celebrated the groundbreaking of the Price Boulevard Widening Project. Those who look to only the past and say it should have been done years ago might be missing the fact that it’s happening now. This spring, we are beginning underground utilities work that will harden the four waterway crossings on Price to make them less susceptible to flooding and storm damage. Then, we will begin the extensive road construction that will expand Price from two lanes of traffic to four, allowing us to reduce congestion, increase capacity and improve traffic flow and quality of life for the many North Port residents who use the road daily.
A few weeks ago, the city also broke ground on an expansion of water and sewer services along our “Innovation Corridor” along Toledo Blade Boulevard north through the Interstate 75 interchange. This will open development for nearly 3,000 acres of land in that area, which will lead to high-paying jobs and quality career opportunities to keep our workforce here in North Port.
And few weeks from now, we’ll celebrate another groundbreaking for a similar utilities expansion along Sumter Boulevard at I-75, an area we call North Port’s “Gateway Corridor.” The new infrastructure being created there will support the economic growth and expansion demands in this area and service such projects as the future Sarasota Memorial Hospital campus, yet another game-changer for our local economy and the quality of life in Legacy North Port that had been many years in the making.
That’s not all. There’s a lot more change to be excited about near Price and Toledo Blade, including:
• A soon-to-be-constructed, 144-bed private behavioral health facility recently approved by the City Commission.
• The ever-popular Wawa convenience store and gas station now under construction, which should be open by this fall.
• Palm Port Apartments, a new affordable housing complex that is already 100% sold out.
• YMCA programming – more details coming soon!
Make no mistake: North Port is changing, and that’s something worth celebrating.
