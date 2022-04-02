We are in trying economic times and about that, there cannot be any doubt. We are in an inflationary spiral that is unprecedented for most and more than likely shows no sign of stopping. The cost of gas is at a point not seen before. How this will play out in the end depends upon a lot of things, much of which we in Charlotte County have no control.
We are not an industrial or manufacturing county as we are a small business county. We have many large chain stores but for the most part we are a county filled with entrepreneurial spirit made whole by “doers” going into business on their own or with partners to satisfy the urge of “owning” a piece of America.
While enthusiasm and self-discipline along with ability is a must for any business, it is a statistic that is ignored by the, “it can’t happen to me” attitude that is fatal to small business. For those going into business today, within five years 80% will be out of business. Many of these failures will be chalked up to insufficient financial capital. They will be failures to know the market, failures to know a number of other things that successful financial people know.
Taking an idea through the birthing process to a functioning business is difficult. It is hard to enter into a market and much harder to survive in the same market. How then do people manage to become viable in an ever-changing market with ever-changing taste, and ever-changing financial forces nipping at the door of success?
Many learn by failure along with the loss of money. Many enter the marketplace totally unprepared because they do not know what they don’t know. Most have no idea that there are organizations specially constructed to save them from failure but more than that, propel them to success.
Charlotte County is prospering by luring good people to its environs. We have chambers of commerce in three locations, staffed by three of the best people in the county. It is rare to have three people with such exemplary backgrounds to run their chambers of commerce. For the record, the chamber provides a level of help in all aspects of business ownership that is unsurpassed. For those businesses that operate without the chamber umbrella, do so at their own risk. Aside from having access to those who provide capital, they know the real estate market, the laws and regulations, and can point to courses needed to make a successful business, from the basics to the most complex.
It is in the members’ self interest that all members be successful. The directors: in Port Charlotte, Bob White; in Englewood, Doug Izzo and in Punta Gouda, John Wright. All are extremely experienced, with fine support casts, to let you know all you need to know about the county. All have spoken to the Curmudgeon Club and all have strong backgrounds in chamber-related subjects.
We here in Charlotte County are in for amazing growth. We have a lot going for us: our harbor, our location, our airport, our healthcare and our wonderful business people. We cannot deny that those who sell us what we all want in the end provide a valuable service. Long after the low price is gone, those who do what you want, when you want it, will do it to satisfy you.
These are our friends and neighbors, whose children go to school with your children, your house of worship and play on the sports teams. These are the “solid citizens” we all want around us. They all require help and to that end, they can do no better than be a member of the Chamber of Commerce to make their dreams a reality.
Support your chamber, buy locally and remember we all need to work together to make what we all do possible. I shudder to think what the state of the local economy would be without our chamber, and for the record I don’t want to know.
