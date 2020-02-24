Charlotte County Public Schools once again were ahead of the curve when the governor announced plans last month for creating courses that will promote success for students in college or career pathways.
The school district already provides that option to high school students at its Charlotte Technical College. Programs created in the past offer credentials plus entry to associate and bachelor degrees — all aimed at well-paying careers. Examples include medical technicians, paramedics, and solar photovoltaic installation and maintenance. Taking advantage of high growth professional and industrial developments in the county, plans are well underway for the district’s Aviation Airframe and Powerplant mechanic program at the Punta Gorda airport.
“These programs are just a few of the many college and career pathway initiatives we offer,” says Deelynn Bennett, Charlotte Technical College director, “that prepare students for the rigors of college and the global workforce.”
Career and Technical Education (CTE) efforts may be life-changing for students. Employers clamor for skilled workers. Students search for worthwhile careers. An expensive college degree may not be viable. CTE and college preparations are key options for today’s students in today’s economy. It would appear critical that career and technical education be expanded..
As part of his educational revisions, the governor has added a bonus to student parents: 11th grade will be offered “the opportunity to voluntarily take the SAT or ACT at no cost with no impact on graduation for the students.”
Not only a cost-saving measure, this action provides parents — and their students — the best of both worlds. It is an option that provides work experience and earning college funds as well as assisting in a career decision.
Legislative and appropriation activity are scheduled for 2020 with start-up in the 2020-2021 school year. Results of the SAT or ACT will be included in the state’s accountability system no earlier than the 2022-2023 school year. Costs for the prior two years: approximately $8 million. The cost will be offset by eliminating other testing in that final year.
Another piece of legislation scheduled this year is a new graduation requirement slated for the 2020-2021 school year. “A student must complete and file a free application for federal student aid.” Parents will have the option to opt out.
It appears the state Legislature will be busy this session considering multiple pathways to set Florida students up for success in life. The results will create more realistic and affordable pathways that can lead to stackable credentials, associates’ and bachelors’ degrees, and well-paying careers in high growth areas of the economy that can support families here in Charlotte County.
