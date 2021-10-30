School boards, and school board meetings are much in the news these days. We read of large attendances and contentious school board meetings, but we have had none of that in Charlotte County, or if we have, it has been very rare.
The contention we are seeing about the country emphasizes that parents do wish to have an input to their children’s educations. How well does our local school board accommodate that objective? As one who has occasionally attended and spoken at school board meetings here in Charlotte County, I would like to offer my observations and suggestions for improvement.
The official policy of our local school system is to divide the labor of school board meetings into two parts. Once a month (sometimes more), a morning weekday meeting is held, and called a workshop. The school board members allow public attendance at the workshops, where the real nitty gritty of decisions are worked out. The board members may call on consultants or school staff at these meetings to provide them with supporting information relevant to their deliberations.
By and large, it is at these meetings that the decisions are made which will be brought up and voted on at the formal school board meeting. The workshop observers, however, have no opportunity to speak at the workshop, where actual deliberations are taking place. Even worse, the weekday scheduling of the workshop clearly makes it impossible for working parents to attend.
Generally on the same day as the workshop, the School Board holds its “official” meeting, at 5:30 p.m. This meeting allows very limited spoken input from the public, but to what avail? The decisions made that morning will almost certainly drive the School Board votes made at the meeting, and how many working parents, getting home from work, say at 4 to 5 p.m., will have had a chance to review the workshop video (which in fact generally doesn’t show up online before the evening meeting). I once mentioned to one of our board members, long since retired, that the meeting schedule militated against parental involvement. His reply was that parents never show up, so it didn’t matter. The correct response to that is “Duh.”
As a result of this, I am working on an effort to get Charlotte residents interested in improving the availability of School Board proceedings to parents. I recognize the need for a weekday workshop held during working hours, because people who are called on the provide support at those meetings are themselves workers, and are more likely to be available during the usual work week. But to insure that all interested parties can be informed of what took place at the workshop, I would suggest that the video be carefully made so that all discussions and written/presented material are easily accessible through that video. In addition, the access to the videos and the School Board meeting schedule should be readily visible on the main page of the YourCharlotteSchools.net, the Charlotte County Schools’ website.
Now parents who look up this video are generally busy people, and may need two hours to devote to watching the video, and then additional hours to do their own research, should they wish to have an input at the official School Board meeting. So I suggest that the official School Board meeting be held not sooner than 72 hours after the video is released.
Now for the next requirement of the scheme. Expecting attendance of parents at 5:30 p.m. at the official school board meeting is, quite frankly, absurd. That is just about the time all members of a family are home, and ready to prepare and eat dinner. There is simply no justification for the School Board to present this obstacle to the parents of the community. So the additional part of this policy would be to have the school board meetings begin not earlier than 7 p.m.
A final comment is that the time allotted for speakers to comment is woefully short, at 3 minutes. This is disrespectful to people who may wish to discuss rather complex issues before the school board. A 5-minute time window would seem to be much more reasonable.
As Charlotte County Schools operate today, parental input is close to impossible. School boards were created to be the interface between the educators and the community, but our School Board meeting policy effectively annihilates that interface. A policy like the above would at least give parents a chance to make their wishes known.
