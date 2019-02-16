Punta Gorda’s City-Wide Master Plan update is well underway with planning firm, Dover-Kohl, completing site visits, an economic study and stakeholder meetings. Next come the citizen charettes. But what exactly is a charette?
If you were here during Charley, you know it was the citizen-driven charette process that allowed Punta Gorda to rise from the hurricane’s devastation. If you weren’t here, a charette is a process used to resolve conflicts and map solutions through dialogue among interested stakeholders; the process has been particularly effective in municipal planning.
During a charette, facilitated dialogue among city officials, residents and business owners reveal shared goals -- in Punta Gorda’s case to preserve the small town, historic charm of Punta Gorda while promoting smart growth and economic stability. Although stakeholder methodology may differ, compromise and dialogue lead to a shared vision.
To be conducted on March 11-15, Punta Gorda’s charette process draws on what creative people have known for centuries: Uninterrupted immersion in efforts results in greater productivity.
An opening session will be held on March 11, at 9 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the 1st United Methodist Church Life Center in Punta Gorda, where the Dover-Kohl team will present cutting-edge ideas and technology in urban design to inform and inspire. After, participating citizens form “visioning teams.” Using maps, visual preference exercises and other design tools, each team will work to create a new vision for the city and will present their ideas to the entire assembly. Hearing others’ viewpoints is crucial to the charette process, as shared understanding, empathy and compromise in a safe environment creates shared ownership in a new vision.
Those collective ideas then be considered at the Design Studio, located at the Laishley Municipal Marina Community Room. The Dover-Kohl team will work with invited stakeholder groups to refine and test solutions, especially for feasibility and affordability. The public is invited to participate during Open Design Studio sessions Tuesday through Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. or 5 to 7 p.m., where they can work alongside their neighbors to draw a new vision for Punta Gorda.
A wrap-up presentation on Friday, March 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. will include community goals, the planning vision and initial implementation strategies using illustrations and visuals. Feedback from the presentation will be gathered to help finalize the city-wide master plan. Dover-Kohl will take the findings and begin drafting a report to the city for consideration of a multi-year implementation including training city staff on new codification and land development regulations that may need to be written.
Prior to charette week, citizens can become more informed on best practices in planning when City Urban Planner Mitchell Austin presents an educational talk on form-based codes. That will take place at the PGICA on Shreve Street, Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. The session is free and open to the public.
Form-based-codes are a movement from typical, linear municipal codification to codes based on form, structure, architectural style and character. While ensuring predictability for developers, FBC also accounts for building mass and scale and the relationship to the public realm including architectural, environmental, landscape and signage standards. FBC may well be Punta Gorda’s answer to encouraging development while maintaining its historic, small town charm.
On Wednesday, March 6, Dover-Kohl will present its preliminary budgetary and economic analysis to the City Council at its regular 9 a.m. meeting in Council Chambers. These events will provide guidance to citizens on their input to the new vision for Punta Gorda.
Visit Dover-Kohl’s website www.puntagordamasterplan.com to register for the opening sessions of charette week. It will take many voices to create a vibrant, financially stable community to meet Punta Gorda’s challenging future so attend and participate.
