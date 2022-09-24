The Charlotte County Commission has approved a purchase and sale agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily development, containing a mix of both affordable and attainable apartments.

In return for making units available for affordable housing for at least 30 years, Palladium received a 31.9-acre parcel between Hillsborough and Veterans boulevards, impact fee credits and utility connections with a combined valued up to $13.3 million.


