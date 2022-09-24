The Charlotte County Commission has approved a purchase and sale agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily development, containing a mix of both affordable and attainable apartments.
In return for making units available for affordable housing for at least 30 years, Palladium received a 31.9-acre parcel between Hillsborough and Veterans boulevards, impact fee credits and utility connections with a combined valued up to $13.3 million.
The development will be built in two phases beginning 12 months after the sale closing. Construction must be completed on Phase 1 no later than 27 months after site work begins. Work on Phase 2 must begin 18 months after site work begins on Phase 1 or when 90% of Phase I units are leased or pre-leased. Phase 2 must be completed no more than 24 months after site work begins.
Creating opportunities for developers to build affordable housing is one of the goals in the County Commission’s strategic plan. The board directed staff to incentivize the construction of affordable housing by identifying and removing barriers to building it. The board set a target of adding 200 units of affordable housing annually.
We’re excited about this partnership with Palladium to create opportunities for those who have struggled to find secure long-term housing in the county. The County Commission has identified housing as a critical area of concern for our community’s economic growth and quality of life and I’m proud of my team’s efforts to bring this project to the finish line.
Vacancies
Volunteering is a great way to get to know about your local government and advise the County Commission on issues important to you and your community. We currently have 79 open positions on 37 boards and committees. The bodies review policies and proposals for taxing districts that handle roads, waterways, beaches and parks.
There are two vacancies on the important Construction Industry Licensing Board, which recommends policies regarding the Community Development Department. The CILB is also responsible for determining the qualifications of contractors and has jurisdiction over all matters concerning contractor licensing, including disciplinary action.
