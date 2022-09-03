Walsh

Did you know 75-90% of the claims submitted for Veterans Administration benefits in the United States come through a county veterans service office? In the Charlotte County Human Services Department, we are proud to have a division solely dedicated to assisting veterans and their families.

Our county veteran service officers, or CVSOs, are accredited veterans who are trained to navigate the complicated VA system. We help veterans gather the necessary paperwork to support claims, file claims, or assist in appealing claims that have been previously denied. Since 2017, our CVSOs have realized more than $16.2 million in retro awards and more than $3.3 million monthly recurring awards for Charlotte County veterans and their dependents. With the increase in need for veteran services, we added a Senior CVSO to our team.


Readers may reach Charlotte County Human Services Director Carrie Walsh at Carrie.Walsh@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

