With September approaching, I wanted to share with you the schedule for our upcoming budget public hearings and next steps toward developing our next budget.

The first hearing is scheduled for 5:01 p.m., Sept. 7 in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. The second hearing is scheduled for 5:01 p.m., Sept. 22 in the same place. The hearings are the culmination of our two-year budget cycle, with the new fiscal year 2022-23 beginning Oct. 1.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

