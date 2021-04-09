The Charlotte Community Foundation (CCF) proudly awarded our annual Higher Education Scholarships to students across Charlotte County amidst a global pandemic. This could not have been done without the generosity of the many donors who have established scholarship funds, allowing CCF the opportunity to award a total of $137,200 to 42 local individuals enrolled in higher education programs this year, totaling $600,000 awarded to-date.
The CCF Board of Directors noticing the need to provide more opportunities to individuals seeking general education fields of study, unanimously recommended to award an additional five students from the board designated Leo Wotitzky Memorial scholarship. This action by the board was unprecedented and will increase the award scholarships from that fund to a total of eight very qualified and deserving recipients.
This year’s scholarship cycle brought about an additional milestone by receiving the highest number of graduate and doctorate-level applicants. CCF is thrilled to be in support of these applicants, who both contribute to our local economy and aid in raising the educational caliber of our region.
“These represent the largest number of scholarships and the largest total amount of dollars in scholarships ever awarded by the foundation,” said Dr. Robert Peterson, CCF 2021 scholarship chair. “These scholarships will be very helpful in providing financial assistance to the recipients as they begin or continue their educations to become nurses, doctors, EMT’s/Paramedics, dentists/dental workers, engineers, teachers and business leaders. As a result, many lives will be affected in the future from the skills these recipients will be acquiring. We are also very appreciative of our donors for their tremendous generosity in making these scholarships available.”
“We are honored to announce these scholarship awards, which reflect the importance of moving forward in the pursuit of personal growth and service to the community in which we live,” said Ashley Maher, Charlotte Community Foundation CEO. “These scholarships can often alleviate the financial stressors facing students who might otherwise not be in aposition to seek higher education, especially in tumultuous times such as these. I am continuously humbled by our donor support, which allows us to Connect People Who Care with Causes that Matter. I would also like to thank the reviewers who volunteered their time and industry expertise to the process.”
• Cherian Family scholarship: (2) scholarships for female Charlotte County high school graduates attending post-secondary educational institution or technical program. Recipients: Amy Enberg.
• Gianna Cetrangelo scholarship for female Charlotte County high school student attending a 2-year or 4-year post-secondary education institution in the medical field. Recipient: Lexi Pickett.
• David Gerdel Memorial Scholarship: for Charlotte County public high school graduates entering the field of engineering or physical science. Recipient: Colby Gielow.
• Health Professions Scholarship: for anyone entering or attending a two-year or four-year EMT/paramedic or nursing program at Florida Southwestern College, Charlotte County campus, or Charlotte Technical College. Recipients: Emma Sweiderk, Megan Winter, Morgan Barham, Tamara Paul, Emily Anderson, Kellie Redmann, Kaitlin McCausland, Lucita Gomez, Davon Keyes, Chelsea Raines, Laura Yepes, and Jamie Gonzales.
• Jennifer A. Young Family Scholarship: for any high school student interested in pursuing a career in education. Recipients: Trinity Gohl and Sara Drake.
• Karen Wynn Memorial Scholarship: for any Charlotte County resident wishing to pursue a career in Real Estate. Recipient: Jessica Howard.
• Leo Wotitzky Scholarship: for Charlotte County high school graduates attending post-secondary education institution or technical program. Recipients: Justin Rotolo, Stephen Donaldson, Fanny Arnyek, Raphael Maunahan, Dylan Hogan, Krista Leo, Tyler Caron, and Talon Bottonfield.
• Nora Penton Beatty Nursing Scholarship: for students participating in a nursing program or applying to participate in a nursing program. Recipient: Nicole Pulaskie
• Nursing Scholarship: for students participating in a nursing program or applying to participate in a nursing program. Recipients: Hannah Roushia, Sabrina Lefebvre, and Penelope Thacher.
• Virginia B. Andes Healthcare Scholarship: for Charlotte County public high school graduates, residents or employees entering their 3rd or 4th year in a health care related field. Recipients: Mary Calitri, Vincent Bauer, Taryn Morneau, Nicole Allen, Samantha Martinez, Lorri Norman, Kaylee Marr, Bianca Vales, Bana Jarrah, and Jenna Dunakey.
CCF donors, scholarship recipients, and the general public are encouraged to attend the upcoming Virtual Scholarship Reception taking place in May. Hosted by CCF, this event will highlight and celebrate the current year’s recipients, as well as provide an opportunity for the foundation to recognize our donors and the many volunteers who reviewed a record of over 200 applications this year. Moreinformation including exact day, time, and how to access the reception will be released in the coming weeks.
The Charlotte Community Foundation Higher Education Scholarship cycle begins open calls for applications in December, 2021. More information on scholarships and their individual requirements is available on the Scholarship Section of our website, https://charlottecf.org/scholarships/. The next call for applications will be released in the Fall 2021. Information on how to create your own Scholarship Fund can be found on our website,https://charlottecf.org/scholarship-funds/ or by calling our office directly at 941-637-0077.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.