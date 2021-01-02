The Charlotte County Department of Health received its first batch (approximately 2,000) of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
Per Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-315 issued last week, the vaccine will be administered by the state Department of Health with the assistance of the Charlotte County.
According to the governor’s executive order, the priority population for the initial phases of the vaccine will go to:
Long-term care facility residents and staff
Persons 65 years of age and older
Health care personnel with direct patient contact
Hospital providers may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.
Some healthcare workers, medical first responders and residents of long-term care facilities in Charlotte County have already been or soon will be vaccinated.
Walgreens and CVS pharmacies are administering vaccines in long-term care facilities. That process is underway now. That effort is separate from the vaccines being offered to the general public via the Department of Health and does not reduce our allocated supply.
The Department of Health initiated an appointment-only pilot vaccine program to residents over 65 years of age and health-care workers on Dec. 30 at Harold Avenue Regional Park in Port Charlotte. Appointments were also booked for vaccinations Jan. 4-8. Additional vaccine sites will be opened by appointment as the Department of Health receives more doses. Vaccine availability and state Department of Health guidance will determine when distribution to the general population begins.
For information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Charlotte County, including a link to the vaccine registration page, visit charlotte.floridahealth.gov or www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Centennial year
When the new year rang in, it became Charlotte County’s Centennial year. Charlotte County was created on April 23, 1921, when Gov. Cary A. Hardee signed a bill passed two days earlier by the Florida Legislature that divided DeSoto County into five counties: Charlotte, Hardee, Highlands, Glades and DeSoto.
The Centennial will be commemorated with a series of events throughout 2021 beginning with a catch, photograph and release fishing derby the whole month of January. For a full list of Centennial events, visit www.CharlotteCounty100.com and click Calendar. The website also contains articles and photographs highlighting the county’s rich history. Users may also sign up to receive Centennial updates via email. You can also follow along throughout the year on the Centennial Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100.
I welcome you to join me in learning more about the county’s history and celebrating our past during this Centennial year.
