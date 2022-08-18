August is Water Quality Month. While there are many days, weeks and months designated for numerous worthwhile causes, none is more vital than the availability of clean water. Charlotte County is committed to making the most of the relatively small amount of freshwater we have, because having clean water is crucial to our individual health, our agricultural needs, and our environment.

The county has adopted a variation of the U.S. Water Alliance’s One Water concept, which is based on the idea that “water in all its forms has value — water in our lakes, seas, rivers and streams, drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater — the full water lifecycle can be optimized to build strong economies, vibrant communities, and healthy environments.”


