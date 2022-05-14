Charlotte County has earned 21 National Association of Counties Achievement awards, including its first ever Best in Category award, the association announced Tuesday.
NACo President Larry Johnson said, “All across the country, counties are working tirelessly to support residents and drive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties work every day to build healthy, safe and thriving communities.”
Congratulations to our staff who earned this distinction with their talent, professionalism and dedication to delivering exceptional service to the people of Charlotte County. Recognition like this reinforces to the public that we are committed to using best practices in developing innovative programs and services every day.
The Community Services Department’s Sam and Charlotte’s Super Safari event won a Best in Category award, a first for the county since it began participating in the award program in 2017. The free event was created for families with persons with disabilities. Families met and gathered information from local agencies and organizations from across the county to learn more about opportunities and resources available in the area. The safari-themed event included presentations, games and crafts.
The following departments and divisions earned Achievement Awards.
The Community Development Department won for Creating a Unified Vision and Plans Review Simultaneously.
The Community Services Department won for its Adaptive Swim Lessons, All About Me Summer Camp, Easter Hippity, Hoppity, Hopalong and Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt, H2O Boot Camp, Leadership Workshop, People Counter, Recreation Division Mentorship Program, Sam and Charlotte’s Super Safari, Top Guard, and Training Catalog and Staff Development. Our UF/IFAS partners won for Virtual Ag Tour and Farm to Fork Exhibition – A Day in Centennial History.
The Human Services Department won for Charlotte HOME, Family Services Center and Fastrack Program.
The Information Technology Division won for the IT Managed Self-Service Business Intelligence program.
The Public Information Office won for the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar, the Civic Word Search book and the Meeting in a Box outreach program.
Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more.
Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations.
