I like to highlight when county employees earn recognition from organizations to showcase their commitment to providing exceptional service to our community.
Recently, Human Services Department Director Carrie Walsh was elected president-elect of the Florida Association of Counties Human Services Administrators. The mission of the association is to educate and advocate for efficient and effective county health and human service programs. It strives to inform elected officials and the public about the roles and responsibilities of human service programs.
Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb was honored this week with the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association Champion of Building Award at the Professional Women in Building Bella Donna Awards. The award is bestowed on outstanding women who work in the public sector serving the building industry.
The county employees’ Toastmasters Corporate Club earned the President’s Distinguished award for program year July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022. President’s Distinguished is the highest recognition a club can achieve in the distinguished program. Recipient clubs must meet nine of the 10 program goals. These goals include achieving education awards, completing district-level training and maintaining membership levels.
The club officers are Elaine Jones, Ellen Pinder, Jill Turner, Tara Brady, Sandra Lavoie, Elizabeth Sporillo and Kim Kapela.
Toastmasters is nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills. The organization’s membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries. The county employees’ club previously earned this distinction for the 2018-2019 year.
Charlotte County Extension Director Ralph Mitchell earned a promotion to Agent IV from the University of Florida/Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences. Agent IV is equivalent to a full professorship and is considered a major career milestone, said UF/IFAS Southwest District Extension Director Brenda G. Rogers.
The extension is a partnership between UF/IFAS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Charlotte County to provide scientific knowledge and expertise to the public.
Congratulations to Carrie, Claire, Ralph, the Toastmasters Club officers and all its members.
Weekly Update
The latest issue of the Charlotte County Weekly Update was delivered this week. The Weekly Update contains all the latest information on county programs, workshops, meetings, facility updates and employee recognition. It is delivered via our Constant Contact email distribution list, which currently has more than 2,700 recipients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.