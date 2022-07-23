I like to highlight when county employees earn recognition from organizations to showcase their commitment to providing exceptional service to our community.

Recently, Human Services Department Director Carrie Walsh was elected president-elect of the Florida Association of Counties Human Services Administrators. The mission of the association is to educate and advocate for efficient and effective county health and human service programs. It strives to inform elected officials and the public about the roles and responsibilities of human service programs.


