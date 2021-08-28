Charlotte County encourages employees and departments to take part in professional development programs, seek accreditation and compete in contests. The goal is to deliver exceptional service using industry best practices by staff employing the skills and knowledge developed through hard work and dedication.
The county recently earned 13 National Association of Counties Achievement Awards. The programs covered nine departments or divisions: Budget and Administrative Services, Community Development, Community Services, Human Resources, Human Services, Public Information, Public Safety and Public Works. The county has won 37 Achievement Awards since 2017.
Community Development was recognized by the Center for Digital Government with the 9th-place finish in its Digital Counties Survey Awards for counties with a population between 150,000 and 249,999.
Community Services received an award from the Florida Recreation and Parks Association for its public relations campaign promoting the Easter Egg-scursion program.
The Public Information Office won two awards from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors. CC-TV received an Award of Honor for its documentary video, “One Charlotte One Water” and an Award of Humor for its “We’re Serious about Mosquitoes” video. You can view the videos at www.youtube.com/user/charlottecounty.
The Public Works Department achieved accreditation from the American Public Works Association. Accreditation is a benchmark against agencies throughout the country. Public Works is one of only 202 departments in the country to earn this prestigious designation. To put that into perspective, there are more than 22,500, counties, cities, towns and villages in the United States.
The Purchasing Division earned the National Purchasing Institute’s Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Awards for the 17th time.
The Utilities Department won the American Water Works Association-Florida Chapter’s Outstanding Water Distribution System in Division 6 and took honorable mention for its water conservation education program.
Since 2010, the county has received more than 100 awards and accreditations. Congratulations to everyone who played a role in achieving these accolades. They not only represent individual and departmental excellence, but also reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional service to residents and stakeholders.
Census Bureau
The Census Bureau released county-level population data last week. As of April 1, 2020, the official Charlotte County population was 186,847. That is a 16.8% increase over the April 1, 2010 population of 159,967. The figure is slightly lower than the July 1, 2019 population estimate of 188,910.
The percentage of our population age 18 and over was 87.9%, the highest in the state. Sarasota was 86.3% and Lee was 82.6%. The same figure for Charlotte County in the 2010 Census was 88.2%. The total population age 18 and over was 164,240.
