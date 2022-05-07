More than 100 staff on 10 teams representing Charlotte County, the Sheriff’s Office, the Tax Collector and the Clerk of Courts participated in the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk last Saturday in Punta Gorda. Combined, the teams raised more than $13,300 for research and programs and to raise awareness of heart health.
The county was the second-ranked team participating in the walk, raising nearly $4,600. County Commission Chairman Bill Truex led his own team that also ranked second among company teams, raising more than $5,800. The Tax Collector’s Office was one of the Top 5 teams, raising more than $2,900. All teams participating raised more than $98,000.
According to the AHA, cardiovascular disease occurs every 39 seconds and is the No. 1 killer of all Americans. Heart disease also kills more women than all forms of cancer combined. And congenital cardiovascular defects are the most common cause of infant death from birth defects.
Thank you to all who walked in support of their friends, family and neighbors impacted by heart disease, strokes and other heart ailments. I’m proud of the way employees from all Charlotte County agencies support their community by delivering exceptional service in their work, but also volunteering time and donating money to support causes dear to their hearts.
Charter Review
The second of two Charlotte County Charter Review Commission public hearings is scheduled for 3 p.m., Wednesday, at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park on 6961 San Casa Drive in Englewood.
The Charter Review Commission is considering amendments and revisions to the charter on the following topics:
• County Commission review of operations
• Charter Review Commission to be convened every 10 years
• Personnel policies for county attorney and director of economic development
• Casino gambling – require referendum approval
For more information, contact the Charter Review Commission at CharterReview@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Weekly Updates
We are continually seeking ways to improve our communication with residents and stakeholders in Charlotte County. The latest effort is our Weekly Update email distributed right to your inbox. The Weekly Update contains meeting schedules, news releases, and facility, utility and road information, such as closures or planned maintenance. It will also include timely reminders about important dates, such as the beginning of hurricane season or program registration deadlines.
Sign up to receive updates at www.tinyurl.com/charlottecountyweeklyupdates or send your name and email address to Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov to be added to the distribution list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.