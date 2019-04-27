Whether you are primarily a consumer or primarily a provider you must realize that health care is a business. It is a big business in Charlotte County and is the second largest employer here. Only the schools employ more people. And, like the schools, the business of health care is vital to your well-being.
As large and complex as health care is in Charlotte County, there are several major gaps in services. If you are injured in a Charlotte County accident and need emergency help from an official trauma center, you will be flown to a facility somewhere else.
If you suffer injuries calling for special treatment at an approved burn center, you likely will be transported out of Charlotte County. If you injure your spinal cord, EMS might take you to the emergency room of a Charlotte County hospital that has no neurologist on staff.
Charlotte County has almost no long term in-patient traumatic injury physical therapy rehab facilities for you.
All of Charlotte County’s hospitals are for-profit. Recent government reports show that you will have to leave the county to be treated at a top-ranked hospital.
County residents, new or long-term, regularly face the challenges of locating a medical doctor who is accepting new patients, especially during “season.” That is one reason why there are such crowds in the county’s emergency rooms.
Charlotte County’s significant low-income population faces health care problems the rest of us know little about. Even with a reliable income, solid insurance or a job that pays more than minimum wage, you may well require medical services for which you will have to leave the county to find at any price.
You have heard the politicians’ cries for “Medicare for all.” Who will pay for it? Just as important, who will provide it? A hospital executive explains that if his facility served only Medicare patients and charged only Medicare rates the net annual profit would be 3 to 4 percent. Remember, all of our hospitals are for-profit. Investors can beat 3 to 4 percent profit almost anywhere.
Medicaid pays lower rates for even fewer services.
Given these and other health care issues, we need to gear up Charlotte County health care planning.
Have you ever lived in a place with more talk about “planning” than now in Charlotte County? There is planning for the master plan for the city of Punta Gorda, beach renourishment at Englewood, the Sunseeker resort, affordable/workforce housing, another try at a pilots’ school, the airport expansion, a much-needed hurricane shelter, Placida, Murdock, roads and highways, mixed-use developments and more. But what about county planning for health care services?
Charlotte planning is done by city and county staff, by local elected and appointed officials, by outside consultants, by Team Punta Gorda, by self-appointed “partnerships,” by state agencies, and assorted gatherings of volunteers. The county Office of Economic Development is celebrated for its success. The three chambers of commerce are visible and active. The Economic Development Partnership is busy in front of and behind the scenes. City planners and boards are active. Developers are hungry for “transformational projects.” The council that studies county transportation needs has two formal plans — short term and long term. But what about county health care planning?
Charlotte County does have a health officer who might be expected to take the lead. But he is part-time. He also is the health officer for Hendry and for Glades counties. So Charlotte has a one-third-time health officer, I guess.
All of the expansion and development underway will add population that expects quality, available health care. Florida Trend magazine notes a net increase in Florida population of 919 every day. Sunseeker alone bragged that at full operation it will bring in 300,000 visitors per year. Our current facilities and services, already strained, face greater pressures.
So, health care already is Charlotte’s second largest employer, exceeded only by the schools. We see that health care is essential whatever our status or lifestyle. We acknowledge health care’s twin elements of high cost and high profits. So, folks, how about some careful, comprehensive health care planning in and for Charlotte County?
Robert L. Burns, PhD, is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him at cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is cccurmudgeon.org.
