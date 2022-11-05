It has been a week of milestones in Charlotte County’s Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. We have a long way to go, but I wanted to share some points of progress and assure anyone impacted by the storm that my colleagues and I are working every day to help our community get back to better than normal.

I want to thank the folks at the Florida Department of Emergency Management for including Charlotte County among the counties from which it is now accepting applications from private and commercial property owners who would like assistance for the assessment and removal of qualifying debris, including vehicles.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

